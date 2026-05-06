Aline Reintroduces Prospect-Centered Selling® Across Its Next-Generation CRM Platform

Following successful migrations from the Sherpa legacy system, Aline now brings the proven PCS methodology, modern CRM technology, and AI-powered workflows to the broader senior living market

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aline, the connected operating platform for senior living, today announced the full integration of Prospect-Centered Selling® (PCS) into Aline CRM, bringing one of the industry's most trusted sales methodologies together with what the company believes is the most feature-rich and technologically advanced CRM platform in senior living.

The launch marks the next phase of Aline's multi-year CRM transformation strategy following the company's formation through the combination of Glennis, Enquire, and Sherpa.

At the time of integration, Aline selected the Enquire CRM technology and data platform as the long-term foundation for the company's CRM roadmap, based on its strength in workflow architecture, platform flexibility, and data infrastructure.

At the same time, the company recognized that many Sherpa customers had long relied on the platform not only for technology, but for the power of the Prospect-Centered Selling methodology itself.

"Many operators chose Sherpa because PCS changed how their teams sold," Brandon Logsdon, CEO of Aline, said. "They were not simply buying software. They were buying a methodology that improved conversion, counselor confidence, and occupancy outcomes."

Proven Through Legacy Migration Success

Over the past year, Aline has been successfully transitioning customers from the legacy Sherpa system onto the new Aline CRM platform, validating both the technical migration path and the integration of PCS workflows within the new experience.

Those migrations have enabled the company to modernize the Sherpa customer base onto a stronger data foundation while preserving the methodology many operators originally valued.

With that migration success now established, Aline is expanding the availability of the integrated PCS experience to the broader market for both existing customers and new sales opportunities.

"Transitioning a sales organization to Aline CRM from the legacy Sherpa platform is about much more than moving data. It's about preserving the key behaviors and workflows of how teams sell," Suzi Moreland, Sr. Director of Customer Enablement & Transformation at Aline, said. "Our focus has been making sure customers come through the transition with the PCS methodology and sales counselor habits intact, so they're stronger on the other side, not starting over."

"Changing CRM platforms is never simple, yet the Aline team managed the process in a way that minimized disruption to our sales organization," Mike Roach of Lifespace Communities said. "Their approach was structured and well-coordinated, giving our team the confidence that we could maintain the methodology and workflows that drive our business."

Best Methodology Meets Best Technology

With the launch, operators can now access Prospect-Centered Selling directly within Aline CRM through a configurable experience that combines:

The PCS sales methodology

Workflow-driven counselor guidance

Simplified widget-based dashboards

AI-assisted next-best-action recommendations

Intelligent outreach workflows

Advanced reporting and conversion analytics

Enterprise-grade data infrastructure

The PCS framework is fully embedded into counselor workflows, allowing teams to leverage the methodology directly within the CRM experience rather than through external playbooks, training binders, or disconnected processes.

Importantly, PCS remains fully configurable and optional.

Operators can enable or disable PCS workflows within Aline CRM based on their sales philosophy, process maturity, and training model.

"We wanted to preserve flexibility for operators," Logsdon said. "PCS is there as a powerful methodology layer, but it is not a requirement. Customers can toggle it on or off based on how they want to run their sales organization."

A New Standard for Senior Living CRM

Aline believes the integration now creates a CRM that gives operators something the market has not been offered before: great methodology and modern technology in one platform, purpose-built for the industry.

Operators no longer have to choose between the two. Aline CRM combines the industry's most proven senior living sales approach with a modern data platform, AI-assisted intelligence, and a simplified dashboard experience, all positioned to help operators improve lead conversion, counselor productivity, and occupancy performance.

The platform now includes a fully redesigned widget-based interface built around the usability patterns that made Sherpa a trusted tool for senior living sales teams, giving counselors and sales leaders a cleaner, more actionable view of pipeline, prospect prioritization, next steps, and conversion health.

This experience is further enhanced by Aline Intelligence, which surfaces recommended actions, AI-drafted communications, and real-time prioritization guidance.

"This is exactly the vision we had when we chose to build forward on the Enquire platform," Erin Hayes, Enquire Founder and President & Chief Growth Officer of Aline, said. "We believed the market needed a CRM built on the strongest technology and data foundation in senior living. By now bringing Prospect-Centered Selling into that platform, we are delivering the best of both worlds — the methodology customers trust and the modern CRM experience they need to win in today's market."

Ready to Elevate Sales Performance Across Your Organization?

"Aline has really created the best of both worlds," Tracy Polacheck of Leisure Care said. "We get the PCS templates and workflows our sales team relies on, but now with industry-leading technology, data, and dashboards that help our counselors and leaders move faster and with better visibility."

The integrated PCS experience is now positioned for broader market adoption, bringing together evidence-based methodology, modern workflows, AI-driven insights, and data intelligence in a single unified platform.

Operators looking to modernize their CRM strategy now have access to a solution designed not only to improve conversions, but to help create, operationalize, and sustain a high-performance sales culture across their organization.

"This represents a significant milestone for our CRM business," Logsdon said. "We've combined proven methodology with a modern technology foundation that positions Aline to lead the future of senior living sales and marketing."

About Aline

Aline is a software platform purpose-built for senior care operators. Serving more than 9,000 communities, Aline connects marketing, sales, clinical, operational, and financial systems on one unified platform to bring clarity to complex operations. Aline's Growth & Engagement software transforms CRM from a System of Record into a System of Recommendation, guiding outreach, automating follow-up, and helping teams focus on the moments that matter most. Aline's connected Resident Living & Financials products unify data across care and operations, enabling better decisions, greater consistency, and fewer tools to manage. Aline's mission is to elevate aging by helping communities connect, care, operate, and grow. Learn more at www.alineops.com.

SOURCE Aline