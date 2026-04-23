Aline Builds Intelligence Into Every Part of Its Senior Living Platform

Company advances AI across product development, enterprise operations, and platform intelligence as AI becomes the foundation of how Aline builds and delivers value

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aline, the connected operating platform for senior living, today announced an accelerated investment in AI-first product development, expanding Aline Intelligence™ across the company's full platform ecosystem. The announcement reflects Aline's strategic commitment to building AI not as a bolted-on feature, but as the intelligence infrastructure underlying every product the company ships.

"We don't think about AI as a feature. We think about it as a layer," said Brandon Logsdon, CEO of Aline. "Every product in our platform gets smarter over time because intelligence is woven through the foundation, not bolted on top. That is the difference between an AI-first company and a company that added AI."

Aline's AI strategy operates across three lanes: how the company builds software, how it runs its own operations, and the intelligence delivered directly inside the platform.

AI Across Development and Operations

Aline has embedded AI into how it builds and runs the business. Across engineering, AI now supports requirements development, code review, quality assurance, and release workflows, increasing the pace at which new capabilities reach customers. Internally, AI-powered workflows support implementation planning, support triage, and customer success operations, reducing manual handoffs and accelerating time to value for new and existing customers alike. Like other leading enterprise software companies, Aline has aligned its organization around this model to move faster, ship better interfaces, and prioritize what matters most to operators running real businesses.

From System of Record to System of Recommendation

Aline CRM, the company's flagship sales platform for senior living operators, has evolved from a traditional system of record into what Aline calls a System of Recommendation. Rather than logging what happened, the platform now guides what to do next. Coming this summer, Daily Lineup will open each morning with a ranked set of the prospects a counselor should focus on, and Smart Next Steps will surface the recommended action for each one, all generated by Aline Intelligence in real time.

The practical impact: teams spend less time in the software and more time with the families they serve.

"A counselor will start their day and see a ranked list. Not all their leads. The three they should call today, and why," Logsdon said. "The system will do work the counselor used to do manually."

Aline Connect extends this intelligence to the earliest stage of the funnel by placing an automated follow-up call within minutes of a new inquiry, 7 days a week, with no manual effort from onsite staff. If a prospect answers, the call transfers instantly to a sales counselor as a warm, live connection. If not, a personalized text follows automatically. The system continues persistent follow-up on a cadence each community configures (up to 20 attempts over as long as 90 days), filtering out non-opportunities before they ever reach the sales team. Every call is recorded, transcribed, and logged in Aline CRM without anyone touching a keyboard. The result: sales teams spend their time on conversations that matter, not the chasing that precedes them.

Aline is also previewing Clara, a prospect assistant that helps counselors draft outreach, prepare for calls, organize prospect information, and think through decisions such as how to handle an objection. Clara does not automatically take actions in the CRM, keeping sales teams in control of every interaction, and its scope will expand over time.

AI Built for the Full Continuum

Aline Intelligence also powers clinical and operational workflows beyond the sales function. Aline Care now leverages AI-assisted documentation for state forms. Aline Menus by Grove surfaces recommended and trending recipes to help culinary teams plan with less manual effort. In skilled nursing, Aline Smart Referral CRM uses AI to evaluate incoming hospital referrals in real time, compressing intake decisions from 30 minutes to under 4 minutes.

Aline is building AI into every stage of the resident lifecycle, from first inquiry through daily care.

A Transparent Framework for AI Adoption

Aline structures AI development through a four-stage lifecycle: Labs, Preview, and General Availability. This framework gives operators visibility into which capabilities are production-ready, which are being actively refined, and which are being piloted with design partners. All AI models used in the platform are HIPAA-compliant and built on enterprise-grade infrastructure through Microsoft's Trust Center.

Every AI-generated output, whether a drafted email, a care note, or a recommended action, requires human review before anything is sent or recorded. Customer data is never used to train shared AI models, and all AI processing remains within each operator's secure environment. As operators grow with the platform, Aline Intelligence adapts, refining recommendations based on how each team works and allowing automated communications to be tuned to match a community's voice. The AI learns alongside operators, not ahead of them.

"We are also honest about where things are in development," Logsdon said. "Some capabilities are live across the platform today. Others are being refined with select partners. We believe that transparency matters, and it is how we build trust with the operators who depend on us."

Aline will showcase Aline Intelligence capabilities and new product developments at the 2026 Aline Innovation Summit, May 11 to 13, in Frisco, TX. Registration is open at alineops.com/events/aline-innovation-summit.

About Aline

Aline is a software platform purpose-built for senior care operators. Serving more than 9,000 communities, Aline connects marketing, sales, clinical, operational, and financial systems on one unified platform to bring clarity to complex operations. Aline's Growth & Engagement software transforms CRM from a System of Record into a System of Recommendation, guiding outreach, automating follow-up, and helping teams focus on the moments that matter most. Aline's connected Resident Living & Financials products unify data across care and operations, enabling better decisions, greater consistency, and fewer tools to manage. Aline's mission is to elevate aging by helping communities connect, care, operate, and grow. Learn more at www.alineops.com.

SOURCE Aline