Alio Announces Jyoti Palaniappan joins Board of Directors

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alio™, a medical technology company reinventing the management of chronic disease, today announced Jyoti Palaniappan will join its Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Palaniappan will advise Alio on commercialization, product development, reimbursement, and market expansion.

Palaniappan brings to Alio decades of healthcare experience working for widely respected entities, such as, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific and McKinsey. Palaniappan currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer of Fabric Genomics, a private company democratizing genomic-driven precision medicine. Prior to joining Fabric, he was SVP, Diagnostics at Adaptive Biotechnologies, where he brought to market the first T-cell based diagnostic, T-Detect COVID, in partnership with Microsoft. Before this, he served as Chief Commercial Officer for Bigfoot Biomedical, where he built all the foundational commercial capabilities for the innovative start-up. He also spent eleven years at Abbott where he helped build high-performing commercial organizations and launched market defining, rapid growth products like FreeStyle Libre.

"We are pleased to have an innovative leader like Jyoti join our Board of Directors," said Dave Kuraguntla, Alio's co-founder and CEO. "He brings to Alio a wealth of knowledge not just about the ever-changing healthcare market but commercial strategy. His insights and expertise will help us continue to hone our product roadmap while reinforcing the infrastructure that will allow us to scale effectively."

Palaniappan has an intimate knowledge of the optimal paths to gain reimbursement, drive demand, support patients, and more. His depth of experience working in the United States and worldwide will be important for navigating Alio's diverse partner ecosystem as it continues to expand partnerships. He is also well-poised to advise on product innovation and the roadmap to serve chronic conditions.

"I've been fortunate to work with a number of start-ups throughout my career, both as an advisor and employee," said Palaniappan. "The common theme with start-ups is signficant focus on defining and driving mission to ultimately improving lives in a clinical and cost-effective manner. Working with Alio will allow me to lend my expertise to their journey of better serving those living with chronic conditions. I look forward to being part of that journey and helping them with their vision of what remote patient monitoring can look like."

Over the past year, Alio has reached several significant company milestones, including completing their first pilot study with Intermountain Healthcare, announcing series B financing, adding former Deputy Secretary Hargan to the Board, and partnering with Lifeline Vascular Care.

About Alio

Alio Medical™, a division of Alio, Inc. (Broomfield, CO), is a medical technology company developing SmartPatch™ technology and using artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor multiple chronic indications, including end stage renal disease (ESRD) patients undergoing hemodialysis. Alio is dedicated to the development of tools and products for monitoring multiple metrics and providing actionable clinical data for a variety of conditions to better target interventions for improved outcomes and reduced hospitalizations. The company's products include SmartPatch™ and its Monitoring System, which provides actionable clinical data based on continuous monitoring of multiple metrics for hemodialysis patients. Alio has an experienced management team with extensive experience in medical technology and devices.

