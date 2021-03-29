Alion Ranks Among Washington Business Journal's Largest Government Technology Contractors 2021

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology is proud to announce that it has been ranked in Washington Business Journal's List of Largest Government Technology Contractors for 2021.

"Alion is proud to be included in this industry ranking and for being recognized as a top government technology provider. Alion has seen tremendous growth over the past few years and market demands have accelerated for our cutting-edge technology in live, virtual and constructive, solutions; electronic warfare; artificial intelligence; ISR; and leading cyber capabilities," said Steve Schorer, Chairman and CEO of Alion. "To meet market demands and bring the best engineering, technologies for the government customers' top priorities, we have aligned our organization and technology strengths that rapidly excel innovation."

Washington Business Journal's List of Largest Government Technology Contractors ranks companies based on headquarters location and DC Metro Area employees.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alionscience.com

