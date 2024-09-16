Alisa Granz Joins MikeWorldWide as Executive Vice President, Head of Brand Marketing and General Manager of Los Angeles Office

Former President of Brand Communications at Rogers&Cowan PMK, Granz Brings Expertise in Culturally Relevant Client Programming to MikeWorldWide

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent public relations agency, has hired Alisa Granz as head of its consumer brand practice and general manager of the firm's Los Angeles office. In this newly created role for the agency, Granz will be responsible for leading and expanding the consumer PR division domestically and globally.

Granz joins after an eight-year tenure at Rogers & Cowan PMK, most recently serving as president and head of brand communications. With a keen focus on driving cultural relevancy, Granz guided creative campaigns and brand positioning for household names such as McDonald's, Canva, Mastercard, and more. Prior to R&CPMK, she gained 15 years of global agency experience at Ketchum and Golin, where she managed high-profile, award-winning accounts including Frito-Lay, Nestle, The Walt Disney Company, and Activision.

"Alisa's expertise perfectly complements the team we've built here over the years and adds strength to our global leadership across the agency with her track record in running both agency practices and award-winning programs for world-class brands," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "As we refine our focus as an agency to elevating both relevancy and reputation for companies of every sector, Alisa's experience in building consumer trust and brand loyalty will be invaluable to our client service, and a great resource for our talent of every level."

"In recent years, MikeWorldWide has totally modernized how the industry builds earned media strategies and redefined the type of reputation-based programs that create tangible and measurable business performance. Granz shared. "I'm excited to partner with the MWW team to champion a fresh perspective on storytelling with impact, and to double down on breakthrough creative that drives cultural relevancy for some of the world's greatest brands."

MWW's consumer brand practice serves companies across the B2C spectrum, with specialties in food and beverage, wine and spirits, technology, automotive, and sports and entertainment.

