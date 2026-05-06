ALIT Investor Alert: Alight, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After CFO Allegedly Concealed Financial Shortfalls: Levi & Korsinsky

Executive Accountability: Jeremy J. Heaton Named in Securities Action

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that Jeremy J. Heaton, former Chief Financial Officer of Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), is named as an individual defendant in a securities class action filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The action covers purchases between November 12, 2024 and February 18, 2026. Find out if you are entitled to recover investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Alight shares lost approximately $6.85 per share over the Class Period, a decline of nearly 90%. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 15, 2026.

Jeremy J. Heaton's Role During the Class Period

Defendant Heaton served as Alight's CFO until his departure on January 9, 2026. As the Company's principal financial officer, Heaton bore direct responsibility for Alight's financial reporting, SEC filings, and public financial projections. The complaint identifies Heaton as a key architect of the financial outlook that the lawsuit contends was materially misleading.

During the Class Period, Heaton provided detailed quarterly and annual financial targets, including fiscal 2025 guidance of $2,318 million to $2,388 million in revenue, $620 million to $645 million in Adjusted EBITDA, and $250 million to $285 million in free cash flow. He also repeatedly emphasized the sustainability of the Company's newly initiated quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share and a $200 million increase to share repurchase authorization.

What Heaton Allegedly Oversaw

The action claims that under Heaton's financial stewardship, Alight's public projections obscured deteriorating internal realities:

Heaton presented 89% of 2025 revenue as already under contract while the remaining pipeline and project revenue were weakening beyond what guidance reflected

He publicly characterized the Company's view on project revenue as merely "cautious" when demand was declining more sharply than disclosed

He outlined a second-half growth ramp dependent on ARR bookings and project revenue that the Company allegedly lacked the commercial execution capability to deliver

lacked the commercial execution capability to deliver He affirmed the dividend and expanded buyback authorization while the Company's earnings trajectory allegedly could not sustain those capital return commitments

could not sustain those capital return commitments He departed the Company weeks after the November 2025 earnings call without any public acknowledgment of the execution failures later revealed by new management

Speak with an attorney about recovering your losses in this action or call (212) 363-7500.

Heaton's Certifications and Liability

As CFO, Heaton signed Sarbanes-Oxley Sections 302 and 906 certifications attesting that Alight's periodic reports filed with the SEC did not contain untrue statements of material fact and fairly presented the Company's financial condition. The complaint charges that these certifications were false in light of the undisclosed execution shortfalls and the unsustainable dividend commitment.

Section 20(a) Context for Jeremy J. Heaton

The lawsuit asserts claims under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, which imposes liability on individuals who controlled the entity that committed the primary violation. As CFO, Heaton possessed the power and authority to control the content of Alight's SEC filings, press releases, and investor presentations. The complaint alleges he had access to material non-public information regarding Alight's deteriorating commercial execution and project revenue trajectory, and that he failed to disclose these adverse facts.

"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. When a company's financial outlook materially diverges from internal realities, the certifying officers face serious questions about what they knew and when they knew it." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 15, 2026

Submit your information to pursue recovery of your ALIT losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP