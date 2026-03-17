ALIT Stockholder Notice: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Alight, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) common stock between November 12, 2024 and February 18, 2026. Alight is predominantly an employee benefits solutions company that provides technology-enabled services to employees through the Alight Worklife cloud engagement platform.

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The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Misled Investors Regarding its Potential Growth and Financial Stability

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Alight's prospects under its new CEO, defendant Guilmette, the Company's "commitment to a consistent return of capital," its projected capability to moderate the decline of Alight's project revenue growth rate, and the Company's overall ability to meet projected revenue and margin targets.

Plaintiff alleges that defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Alight's growth potential and financial stability; notably, that the Company was not truly equipped to execute on its claimed potential and could not maintain its promised dividend as a result. Rather, Alight would require significantly higher compensation and incentive expenses to achieve the projections put forth by management. Throughout the class period, defendants announced disappointing results, reduced projections, and multiple goodwill impairments all while remaining confident in their ability to execute, drive growth, and continue to provide a dividend to their shareholders. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Alight's securities at artificially inflated prices.

The complaint continues that on February 19, 2026, Alight announced a significant earnings shortfall against its prior guidance, alongside further shortfalls for bookings and project revenue growth. Alight's new management noted the Company failed to "meet our internal financial targets and new bookings and renewals did not meet our expectations, leading us to miss our forecast to the market." They pointed the blame significantly on the Individual Defendants' execution and highlighted the new administration would bring "a change in the execution of the company" in order to "driv[e] operational excellence." The new management further cancelled the dividend, noting there are "more efficient capital allocation activities," and triggered an earnings shortfall due to "an increase in compensation expense" in order to "promot[e] service quality," and overall improve sales execution. On this news, the price of Alight's common stock declined from a closing market price of $1.31 per share on February 18, 2026, to $0.81 per share on February 19, 2026, a decline of nearly 38% in the span of one day. Notably, the stock had now fallen approximately $6.85, or nearly 90% over the course of the class period.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Alight, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by May 15, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP