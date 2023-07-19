ALIVE Podcast Network and RIVERSIDE.FM Launch Exclusive Networking Platform for Black Creators

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALIVE Podcast Network, the groundbreaking podcast platform dedicated to amplifying Black voices and empowering content creators, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with RIVERSIDE.FM, a leading audio and video recording platform known for its cutting-edge technology, to launch "Riverside Black Creative HUB - Powered by ALIVE Podcast Network." This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the audio streaming industry as it connects creatives in an intimate networking space for Black creatives.

By joining forces, the ALIVE Podcast Network and RIVERSIDE.FM will advance the way content creators connect through the RIVERSIDE Black Creative HUB Powered by ALIVE. This platform harnesses the strengths of both entities to create the ultimate mastermind community allowing creators to innovate their respective platforms.

"Providing Black podcasters a safe space to share, test, and generate new ideas is what the Riverside Black Creators HUB powered by ALIVE Podcast Network is all about," said Angel N. Livas, Founder & CEO of the ALIVE Podcast Network. "We're beyond excited to maintain the daily facilitation of the group that we truly believe will spark innovative conversations and inspirational outcomes for black creators looking to advance their podcasting footprint."

ALIVE Podcast Network, known for its commitment to showcasing diverse perspectives and protecting the content of Black creatives, aims to expand its reach and empower even more content creators by providing them with a platform to share their stories, while generating new ideas.

RIVERSIDE.FM with its state-of-the-art technology and robust user base, will provide Riverside subscribers a unique opportunity to join the Facebook group that's slated to go live on Monday, July 24, 2023.

"We believe that the creative landscape needs to better reflect the diverse voices in our society, and spaces should be created to amplify those voices to empower more people to share their stories," said Kendall Breitman, Community Manager for Riverside.fm. "That is why we at Riverside.fm are committed to cultivating an empowering community for Black creators and creators of color to share information, spark inspiration, and foster their personal growth. We hope that this community can help create a space for Black creators in the industry to connect, collaborate, innovate, grow, and thrive together."

Both the ALIVE Podcast Network® and Riverside are excited about the potential of this collaboration to drive innovation and shape the future of Black content creators. The combined expertise and resources of these two industry leaders will enable them to create groundbreaking opportunities for content creators, while delivering unparalleled value to listeners.

ALIVE Podcast Network®

The ALIVE Podcast Network is the home of black voices, where community, culture, and creatives live. It's the first Black-woman owned podcast network to build proprietary technology to amplify black voices, while ensuring creators maintain ownership of their content. Founded by former media executive, and Howard University alum, Angel N. Livas. Apps are currently available in iOS and Android .

Riverside.fm

Riverside is the leading remote recording platform that makes professional, studio-quality video creation achievable by anyone, anywhere on desktop or mobile. The company, founded by brothers Gideon (CTO) and Nadav (CEO) in 2020, helps creators and companies - including Guy Raz, Spotify, Marvel, and The New York Times - to record studio-quality interviews from anywhere, with no loss in recording quality. Riverside.fm also provides creators the ability to edit, transcribe and clip their recordings for social media right from the platform. To learn more, please visit https://www.riverside.fm

