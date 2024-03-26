ALIVE Podcast Network Unveils Exciting New Shows for Spring 2024

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALIVE Podcast Network is proud to present an eclectic and diverse line-up of new shows set to captivate and inspire listeners this spring season. From thought-provoking discussions on empowerment and entrepreneurship to immersive explorations of biblical teachings and K-pop history, these new podcasts offer a rich tapestry of content that promises to engage and entertain audiences of all backgrounds.

Conversations in the Champagne Room w/ Charrisse The Black Office Unlocked

Conversations in the Champagne Room w/ Charrisse: Prepare for an exciting new perspective with "Conversations in the Champagne Room," hosted by the dynamic Charrisse Jackson-Jordan. Known for her role on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Potomac," Charrisse invites listeners to join her for candid and engaging conversations with celebrities and close friends. From comedy to heart-to-heart discussions, "Conversations in the Champagne Room" promises to keep it real, intriguing, and thought-provoking every Wednesday, beginning March 27th.

Black Office Unlocked: Step into the world of minority federal government employees with the groundbreaking Black Office Unlocked podcast. Hosted by industry experts, this empowering show provides invaluable insights, inspiration, and strategies for success within the federal government. Tune in every Tuesday to gain a deeper understanding of the experiences, challenges, and triumphs of minority individuals in the workplace.

An Album a Day: Calling all K-pop enthusiasts! Prepare to expand your knowledge and immerse yourself in the world of Korean music with the informative "An Album a Day" podcast. Hosted by a renowned Korean music historian, this unique show guides listeners through the discographies of popular K-pop artists, while also highlighting lesser-known talents in the industry. Whether you're a seasoned fan or a newcomer to K-pop, this podcast promises an engaging and educational journey.

Bible Warriors: Join brothers Noah and Nelson Livas as they bring a fresh perspective to biblical exploration with the enlightening Bible Warriors podcast. Through engaging discussions and thoughtful analyses, the Livas boys encourage young listeners to critically examine and reflect on the teachings of the Bible. Discover a new way to approach biblical stories every Monday at noon with Bible Warriors.

Talkin' with TK: Embark on a transformative journey of growth and empowerment with the insightful "Talkin' with TK'' podcast, hosted by Takia Lamb of TK Consulting and Design, LLC. Through candid conversations and practical advice, TK aims to equip entrepreneurs and small business owners with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the complexities of entrepreneurship. Join the discussion and redefine success every week with Talkin' with TK.

"In addition to releasing these amazing shows this spring, a few of our ALIVE Podcast hosts will be featured on a panel at Podcast Movement - Evolutions in LA, this Friday, March 29th," said Angel Livas, Founder and CEO of the ALIVE Podcast Network. "We believe in not only amplifying our hosts' voices through our app - but, by connecting them with in-person experiences to engage with new audiences."

Download the app now to explore a wide range of shows that cater to your interests and preferences, and immerse yourself in a world of creativity, empowerment, and camaraderie.

Your subscription grants you access to over 40 captivating Black hosted podcasts, plus you're directly supporting your favorite creators. With 50% of your $4.99 subscription fee empowering creators, you play an active role in stimulating the Black creative economy.

For further information and to discover more podcasts, visit alivepodcastnetwork.com. Join us on this dynamic journey as we pave the way for a future where narratives flourish, creativity thrives, and authenticity reigns supreme.

