AliveCor Acquires CardioLabs and Sets the Stage for the Launch of Advanced Ambulatory Monitoring Services

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor , the global leader in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology and services, today announced that it has acquired the independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF) CardioLabs, a leading monitoring and cardiac diagnostic service provider. The acquisition is a cornerstone of AliveCor's mission to extend its comprehensive cardiological services to patients who are prescribed monitoring devices by their healthcare providers.

"The acquisition of CardioLabs sets AliveCor on a course to becoming the premier provider of end-to-end cardiac diagnostic support," said Priya Abani, CEO, AliveCor. "We are creating new opportunities for healthcare providers and patients through enhanced, reimbursed cardiac monitoring services and access to real-time data that helps inform clinical decision-making."

With the acquisition, AliveCor now manages CardioLabs' U.S.-based healthcare provider customers and plans to expand the service to new customers in the coming months. Existing CardioLabs customers will retain access to the full suite of cardiac monitoring services previously available to them including Mobile Cardiac Telemetry, Cardiac Event Monitoring, Extended Holter and Holter monitoring. Longer-term, AliveCor's KardiaMobile 6L will be made available to CardioLabs customers as the world's first and only wireless, patchless, six-lead cardiac monitor.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS and Normal Heart Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply and profitably using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices , achieving HIPAA compliance and SOC2 Type 1 and Type 2 attestations. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com .

SOURCE AliveCor, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alivecor.com

