AliveCor collaborates with European market leader in remote patient monitoring Luscii to offer world's first 'virtual heart clinic in a box'

AMSTERDAM, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor, the global leader in personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Luscii, Europe's market leader in remote patient monitoring and virtual ward provider. Together, the companies will launch the world's first 'virtual heart clinic in a box', revolutionising cardiac care for millions of patients by making it easy for any hospital or GP to deliver high-quality, remote patient monitoring to their patients.

Luscii Virtual Heart Clinic App, with AliveCor 6L EKG to offer digital heart care at scale. (PRNewsfoto/Luscii Healthtech B.V.)

Luscii Virtual Heart Clinic® aims to provide cardiologists with a comprehensive, easy-to-use app to offer remote cardiac patient monitoring to their patients. The app prompts patients to take measurements of vital signs which are automatically analysed to detect abnormalities. This results in an improved patient experience and more time to care for the clinical teams. Luscii therefore integrates AliveCor's advanced 6-lead ECG technology next to Omron blood pressure meters and scale and Happitech PPG in its medically certified telehealth platform that is launched in 11 countries for over 100 conditions.

"We are excited to partner with Luscii utilising AliveCor's SDK solution, bringing the possibilities of AliveCor to Luscii's extensive network of renowned hospitals and GP's in Europe and Africa", said Chris Shelford, international marketing director at AliveCor. "Luscii's Virtual Heart Clinic, in partnership with AliveCor, will further drive the transformation of cardiac care delivery, making it more accessible and convenient for patients while reducing the burden on healthcare systems."

Luscii's new offering will enable healthcare providers to monitor cardiac patients remotely, reducing the need for in-person visits or admissions and ensuring that patients receive the care they need. The use of the Luscii app in cardiac care already showed impressive results across Europe, such as 81% fewer unplanned admissions in heart failure patients in London ( source ) and 56% fewer in-person visits for AF in Amsterdam ( source ). This partnership will complement these possibilities by giving heart patients more control over their own health whilst staying connected with their care team.

"AliveCor's cutting-edge ECG technology complements our widely used remote patient monitoring and virtual ward service, and we are proud to join forces" said Luscii co-founder Dr. Joris Janssen. "Now, we can help even more patients receiving care at home and support doctors and nurses to make cardiac care more accessible, efficient, and patient-centered."

The Luscii AliveCor SDK implementation will become available to all Luscii customers immediately with the first hospitals expected to start offering Luscii Virtual Heart Clinic with AliveCor to their patients this summer in the Netherlands, Ireland and in the UK.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The KardiaMobile device is the most clinically-validated personal ECG solution in the world. The KardiaMobile system can detect up to six common arrhythmias, including Atrial Fibrillation. KardiaTM is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the efficient detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices, achieving ISO 27001 Certification, SOC 2 Type 2 Certification and HIPAA compliance attestation. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com.

About Luscii

Luscii is the European market leader in remote patient monitoring and telehealth solutions, offering a comprehensive platform that empowers patients and healthcare providers to manage health conditions remotely. Luscii's mission is to make space for care by helping care professionals to make time for their patient's care by seeing the right patient at the right moment. With the easy-to-use Luscii app, they monitor and guide patients safely from a distance. In addition, they prevent unnecessary check-ups and admissions, and free up beds faster. Luscii's Clinical Engine is a CE marked Class IIa Medical Device. The company started in Amsterdam (NL) and is currently launched in 11 countries in Europe and Africa for over 130 conditions. For more information, visit www.luscii.com

www.luscii.com/heartclinic

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2094324/Luscii_Virtual_Heart_Clinic_App.jpg

SOURCE Luscii Healthtech B.V.