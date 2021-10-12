AliveCor Launches AliveCor Labs

Starting today, AliveCor Labs offers a full suite of cardiac monitoring services featuring AliveCor's KardiaMobile 6L, the most clinically-validated six-lead personal electrocardiogram device in the world. KardiaMobile has been evaluated in more than 150 peer-reviewed studies including a 2021 study demonstrating KardiaMobile is more effective than Holter monitoring and preferred by patients. [1] AliveCor Labs also offers Mobile Cardiac Telemetry and Extended Holter and Holter monitoring in order to provide solutions for all clinical use cases.

"AliveCor Labs offers providers a reimbursed means of monitoring cardiac events with the most well-known personal ECG in the world," said Priya Abani, CEO, AliveCor. "This launch propels the evolution of AliveCor as a full stack cardiological solution for providers, payors, and patients."

The KardiaMobile 6L device is the first and only six-lead personal ECG cleared by the FDA. It detects more arrhythmias than any other personal ECG device. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS and Normal Heart Rhythm in an ECG. It is fast, convenient, comfortable and easy for patients to use.

The national launch of AliveCor Labs follows the acquisition of CardioLabs, announced earlier this year. Visit clinicians.alivecor.com for more information.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply and profitably using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices , achieving HIPAA compliance and SOC2 Type 1 and Type 2 attestations. AliveCor is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. AliveCor Labs is the trademark under which AliveCor Inc. provides services from CardioLabs. For more information, visit alivecor.com .

[1] https://www.internationaljournalofcardiology.com/article/S0167-5273(20)34325-4/fulltext

