AliveDx receives three IVDR CE marks for its Multiplexed Autoimmune Diagnostics Solution

News provided by

AliveDx

30 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

AliveDx receives three IVDR CE Marks for its automated, multiplexed MosaiQ® solution, enabling faster diagnosis of Connective Tissue Diseases (CTD)

- The MosaiQ CENP-B microarray immunoassay designed for the detection of Auto-antibodies to Centromere Protein B

- The MosaiQ AiPlex CTD microarray immunoassay designed as an aid in diagnosis of Connective Tissue Diseases

- The multiconstituent MosaiQ AiPlex CTD Quality Controls

EYSINS, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveDx is proud to announce it has received three CE Marks for: Its MosaiQ Centromere Protein B (CENP-B) microarray, its MosaiQ AiPlex CTD (Connective Tissue Diseases) multiplexed microarray immunoassays and its MosaiQ AiPlex CTD Quality Controls.

By launching its Autoimmune testing portfolio in the European Union and other CE Mark recognizing geographies, the company is providing laboratories and hospitals with a novel in-vitro diagnostics solution to enable improved workflow and faster time to diagnosis and treatment of patients suffering from Autoimmune diseases. The company is pursuing an ambitious plan to rapidly expand its clinical immunology portfolio.

The MosaiQ solution combines a fully automated, ease to use, high throughput instrument platform, proprietary planar multiplexed microarray technology, and a smart image analysis algorithm to enable faster turn-around times for complex diagnostics pathways.

Economic and Clinical Value through multiplexed testing with MosaiQ AiPlex CTD microarray

The new CE-Marked MosaiQ AiPlex CTD microarray immunoassay is designed to detect Auto-antibodies to native, double-stranded DNA, Sm, U1RNP, SS-A (Ro-60), Trim-21 (Ro-52), SS-B, SCL-70, Jo-1, Sm/RNP, Centromere Protein B and Ribosomal P. Hence it aids in the diagnosis of multiple Connective Tissue Diseases, including Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Sjögren's Syndrome, Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis, SSc), Polymyositis/Dermatomyositis, and Mixed Connective Tissue Disease (MCTD).

"We are excited to receive the CE Mark for our initial clinical multiplexed microarrays. This approval confirms the MosaiQ solution flexibility to address various disease areas and simplify testing algorithms. I am thankful and proud of the AliveDx team and partners for achieving this milestone.

"We look forward to expanding our portfolio in the near future. We are committed to empowering diagnostic insights, transforming patient care, and innovating for life," said Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of AliveDx.

Follow us on LinkedIn and X or visit www.AliveDx.com for more information.

About AliveDx

At AliveDx, we empower diagnostic insights, transform patient care, and innovate for life. With over 30-years in in-vitro diagnostics, we put the health of patients first by creating innovative solutions designed for faster disease detection to shorten the time to diagnosis. Alba – our blood bank reagents portfolio – and MosaiQ® – one of the first multiplexing and multimodality automated testing platforms – are designed to make laboratories more efficient and clinical decision-making more effective. Our journey started as Alba Bioscience, and later, Quotient. Today, as AliveDx, we innovate for life.

©AliveDx Holdings Finance Company Ltd, 2023. MosaiQ is a trademark or registered trademark of AliveDx Holdings Finance Company Limited or its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions. Menus and capabilities are subject to change. Not all methods may be available in all territories. Subject to regulatory clearance.

SOURCE AliveDx

Also from this source

AliveDx recibe tres marcas IVDR CE por su solución de diagnóstico autoinmune multiplexado

AliveDx se enorgullece de anunciar que ha recibido tres marcas CE para: su micromatriz MosaiQ Centromere Protein B (CENP-B), sus inmunoensayos de...

AliveDx reçoit trois marquages CE dans le cadre de l'IVDR pour sa solution de diagnostic multiplexé des maladies auto-immunes

AliveDx est fière d'annoncer qu'elle a reçu trois marquages CE pour sa biopuce MosaiQ Centromere Protein B (CENP-B), ses immunodosages à biopuce...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.