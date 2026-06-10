Alkami Advances Open Banking Connectivity Through FDX API Integration with Yodlee

Transition to API-based data sharing improves performance, reduces friction, and strengthens user control

PLANO, Texas, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced a new integration with Yodlee to transition data aggregation services to the industry-standard Financial Data Exchange (FDX) Application Programming Interface (API).

This integration reflects Alkami's commitment to accelerating FDX-based data sharing. Few digital banking platforms offer direct FDX API integrations at this scale, making Alkami's standards-driven approach a key differentiator.

Alkami's integration with Yodlee expands its growing ecosystem of aggregator partnerships, helping financial institutions deliver broader connectivity, improved reliability, and enhanced data sharing. As one of the few digital banking platforms actively building direct FDX API integrations with major aggregators, Alkami enables more consistent third-party access across the applications (apps) and services consumers rely on most.

"Moving to an FDX API-based connection with Yodlee is a meaningful step forward for both security and user experience. It helps our customers connect their financial data with greater confidence and fewer disruptions, plus we benefit from a more stable, efficient system," said Kristi Miller, senior digital implementation and assurance analyst at Gate City Bank. "Innovations like this from Alkami are incredibly valuable to our bank and to the customers we serve."

Delivered as a built-in capability of the Alkami Platform, these integrations support the industry's transition to modern data-sharing standards. Using OAuth 2.0 authentication, the FDX API replaces screen scraping with a more efficient approach to financial data sharing.

"By building direct FDX API integrations with aggregators like Yodlee, we're improving performance, strengthening security, and creating a more connected experience for the financial institutions on our Platform," said Benjamin Conant, chief product officer at Alkami.

"Alkami and Yodlee share a commitment to helping financial institutions deliver secure, reliable digital experiences," said Jamie VanDegrift, chief client officer at Yodlee. "By bringing together Alkami's Digital Banking Platform and our trusted data connectivity and intelligence, we are helping our clients move toward safer, more consistent ways for consumers to share and access their financial information. It's a great example of how industry leaders can work together to provide impactful solutions for our clients and their customers."

Key benefits of this integration include:

Improved performance and user experience

Fewer login disruptions and more stable third-party connections

Reduced support inquiries tied to aggregation issues

Lower infrastructure strain through efficient data exchange

Stronger security with credential-free, consent-based authentication

To learn more about Alkami's API and data-sharing capabilities, visit here.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About Yodlee

Yodlee is a trailblazer and global leader in financial data connectivity and intelligence. For more than 25 years, Yodlee has helped financial institutions, wealth firms, and fintech innovators unlock the value of financial data. Through secure data connectivity, advanced analytics and industry-leading data enrichment, Yodlee transforms billions of financial interactions into insights that power modern financial experiences, including its own data-driven financial solutions. Today, organizations rely on Yodlee to accelerate innovation, strengthen customer relationships, and drive growth in the emerging financial data economy. Learn more at www.yodlee.com/company.

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.