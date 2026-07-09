MANTL to Host Webinar with Credit Union West on How Modern Account Opening Fueled $400 Million in Deposit Growth

Credit Union West will share how a unified omnichannel account opening strategy helped drive record deposit growth, exceed membership goals, and modernize the member experience

PLANO, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced MANTL, an Alkami solution team and leading provider of loan and deposit account opening technology, will host a webinar featuring Credit Union West to showcase how modernizing account opening helped the credit union generate more than $400 million in deposit growth while delivering a faster, more seamless experience for members and employees alike.

Hosted in partnership with Callahan & Associates, "A $400M Growth Story: How Credit Union West Modernized Account Opening to Drive Growth" will take place on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The webinar will feature Danielle Green, vice president of retail delivery at Credit Union West, and David Carlson, vice president of new logo sales at Alkami.

As consumers and business owners increasingly expect intuitive, digital-first account opening experiences, financial institutions are under pressure to remove friction while accelerating growth. During the webinar, attendees will learn how Credit Union West partnered with MANTL to unify retail and business account opening across physical and digital banking channels, transforming account opening from an operational process into a strategic growth engine.

Since implementing its modern account opening strategy, Credit Union West has:

Exceeded its 2025 membership and deposit growth goals, accelerating new member acquisition while strengthening existing relationships.

Reduced retail account opening to approximately five minutes across channels while improving business account opening and launching online business account opening for the first time.

Enabled multiple branches to each generate more than $15 million in new deposits during their first year using MANTL, with one branch surpassing $55 million.

Saved more than 3,753 staff hours on in-branch account opening in 2025, allowing employees to focus more on serving members and building relationships.

"MANTL has completely transformed how we engage with our business and consumer members and has supercharged growth across membership, deposits, and product types," said Green. "The ability to deliver a single, unified omnichannel experience is incredible. All of our banking channels are now connected, our employees are empowered, and our members have an intuitive, seamless onboarding journey, however and wherever they choose to bank."

To register for the complimentary webinar, visit here.

To download the Credit Union West case study, visit here.

To learn more about the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here. To request a demo, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.