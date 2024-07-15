Alkami Becomes First TechFin Certified by J.D. Power for "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience"

Distinction places Alkami in the top quintile of all companies assessed by J.D. Power mobile experience benchmark

PLANO, Texas, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., announced today that Alkami's Mobile Banking Platform is certified by J.D. Power for providing clients with "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."

Alkami is the first digital banking solutions provider to earn the distinction, requiring it to score within the top quintile of all companies assessed by the J.D. Power mobile experience benchmark, taking into consideration both user satisfaction and a sustainable user experience (UX) practice. For the former, Alkami is among the top quintile in overall user satisfaction, which includes visual appeal, speed of screens loading, range of services/activities, ease of navigation and clarity of information provided. For the latter, Alkami also scores among the top quintile of all companies ranked by the J.D. Power mobile experience.

"The J.D. Power Mobile App Platform Certification assists banks that are looking to affiliate with an exceptional fintech platform provider," said Jennifer White, senior director of banking and payments intelligence at J.D. Power. "Banks can rely on J.D. Power standards to identify which platform providers offer exceptional user experiences with a sustainable commitment to banking mobile app excellence."

According to recent research commissioned by Alkami in partnership with The Center for Generational Kinetics, the digital banking experience ranks as the most important attribute for consumers in determining their ideal financial provider.

"Alkami is honored to be the first digital banking provider certified by J.D. Power, the most recognized global leader in industry intelligence," said Alex Shootman, chief executive officer at Alkami. "With mobile banking an essential technology for financial institutions, the user experience is more important than ever. This certification provides financial institutions with confidence that Alkami meets a standard of excellence in mobile user experience set by market leaders across multiple categories, as objectively measured by J.D. Power," Shootman continued.

As the first qualification criterion to be included in the certification program, technology providers' apps must rank among top performers in the most recent J.D. Power North America Mobile App Satisfaction Index.SM Benchmark rankings are based on overall customer satisfaction with the mobile app experience for 259 brands across 11 industries.

In addition, qualifying brands must pass a rigorous evaluation of 146 mobile app experience and operational best practices conducted by J.D. Power. These mobile best practices include, but are not limited to product design and development, end user understanding, vision, client relationship, data and overall mobile app performance.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

[email protected]

Marla Pieton

[email protected]

The Center for Generational Kinetics - National Research Study 2024, commissioned by Alkami, included 1,500 U.S. participants ages 22-65 weighted to the 2020 US Census for age, gender, region, and ethnicity. Survey was conducted online from January 12, 2024, to January 30, 2024.

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.