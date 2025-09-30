Alkami Named to IDC FinTech Rankings Top 50

IDC Financial Insights ranks top enterprises worldwide serving the financial services industry

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced it was categorized as a 2025 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 50 solution provider. The elite list features the technology companies from around the globe that are focused on providing solutions to the financial services and FinTech industries. To view the list in its entirety, please visit here .

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on information technology (IT) across the globe to be $775 billion (USD) by 2028.

"We are honored to be named to the IDC FinTech Rankings Top 50. Alkami is positioned to deliver the industry's leading digital sales and service platform for our customers, all built on the vision of Anticipatory Banking," said Alex Shootman, chief executive officer at Alkami. "Together, we will shape the future of financial services, surpassing personalization to anticipate the needs of account holders before they are expressed."

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace and integrate innovative technology effectively to enhance the account holder experience to achieve operational excellence. Alkami, and those featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings Top 50, represent those organizations committed to helping financial services companies successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their account holders.

"At IDC, we continue to recognize the importance the technology providers have on helping the global financial services industry meet their clients' needs," said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. "The IDC FinTech Rankings program continues to provide financial service technology buyers a go-to list of the largest FinTechs in the world."

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

1J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

