Alkami Launches First-to-Market Business Banking Digital Maturity Assessment

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., announced today the launch of its Business Banking Digital Maturity Assessment. Built only for financial institutions, this first-of-its-kind innovative tool was derived from a recent study that was published in partnership with Emerald Research Group and financial services influencer Jim Marous . The research surveyed 150 digital decision makers operating in business banking solutions from banks and credit unions across the U.S., revealing distinct segments of business banking digital maturity based on how financial institutions leverage culture, strategy, and technology to drive results.

The Business Banking Digital Maturity Assessment offers a comprehensive framework for banks and credit unions to assess their current digital capabilities and identify opportunities to align with the demands of business clients. Leveraging insights from Alkami's extensive research on digital maturity in business banking , the assessment benchmarks a bank or credit union against the research baseline, categorizes it into one of four cohorts based on the answers, and provides actionable recommendations to accelerate the institution's digital transformation.

"With this research, we wanted to go beyond traditional digital banking metrics and explore how the combination of culture, strategy, and technology creates a sustainable competitive advantage for institutions that leverage their digital banking channel for both sales and service," said Allison Cerra, chief marketing officer for Alkami. "The results of the assessment can be used by financial institutions to take decisive steps in elevating their business banking strategies."

With businesses increasingly demanding seamless, digital-first banking experiences, financial institutions face unprecedented pressure to innovate and modernize. Alkami's new tool helps financial institutions understand their current position within the digital maturity spectrum — ranging from basic digital capabilities to advanced, fully integrated solutions. The assessment evaluates key dimensions and capabilities including payments, data and marketing capabilities, digital account creation, subuser management, accounting and ERP system integration, and more.

"Digital maturity has become more than just a competitive advantage — it's a critical determinant of business success," said Jim Marous, owner and chief executive officer of the Digital Banking Report. "What sets the leaders apart isn't merely their technology stack — it's their holistic approach to combining culture, strategy, and technology to achieve superior results."

The Business Banking Digital Maturity Assessment is freely available to all financial institutions and can be taken here .

