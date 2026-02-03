Alkami Releases Agenda Details Announcing Breakout, Roadmap, and Partner Theater Sessions at Alkami Co:lab 2026

Sessions highlight growth strategies, best-in-class experiences, professional development, networking, industry insight, and practical takeaways

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced new conference details for Alkami Co:lab 2026, taking place April 13-15 in San Diego, California. The expanded agenda includes additional details on session topics, customer perspectives, and participating industry leaders, and allows attendees to begin building their on-site experience.

The agenda includes nearly 50 breakout sessions featuring more than 40 financial institutions, industry experts, analysts, and fintech leaders showcased in client panels, hands-on training sessions, and roundtable discussions. These engaging conversations will focus on best practices, product innovation, and strategies that financial institutions can immediately take back and implement. Topics range from retail and business banking to fraud, payments, data and marketing, account opening, and digital banking platform extensibility. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to earn Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) credits by attending select sessions covering positive pay, payments, deposit growth, and treasury management sales strategies.

"In an industry moving this fast, innovation doesn't happen in isolation. That's why Alkami Co:lab stands out. It brings together diverse voices from executives, strategists, operators to innovators and practitioners, and creates the kind of high-quality connections that spark real progress," said Jim Perry, senior strategist at Market Insights. "The agenda is designed with thought leadership and collaboration in mind, so attendees leave with both fresh ideas and the relationships to move innovation forward."

Aside from a comprehensive content agenda, the event will bring together the brightest minds in banking and fintech. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the partners within Alkami's partner ecosystem at the Innovation Lab and dive deeper at the Partner Theater sessions. Additionally, attendees can learn more about Alkami's product roadmap with in-depth sessions with product leaders.

"Every year, we challenge ourselves to make Alkami Co:lab better than the last. In our eyes, this is more than a customer conference. This is an industry event that delivers real value for all attendees," said Jennifer Cortez, chief marketing officer at Alkami. "That means creating opportunities to connect, expand product knowledge, share what's working across the industry, and bring people together to shape what's next for banking."

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

1J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards .

