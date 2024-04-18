Alkami Launches SDK Wizard "Merlin," Furthering the Company's TechFin Initiative

The company announces four critical capabilities that it will double down on

PLANO, Texas, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., announced at its annual 2024 Alkami Co:lab conference, the launch of its latest innovation for clients, the SDK Wizard, "Merlin." This strategic tool is revolutionary in the financial services industry, allowing the developer environment to set up and ramp up in minutes compared to days. Built with a developer-first mindset, "Merlin" is a part of Alkami's ongoing commitment to being the leading "TechFin" in the market, providing developments and inventive technical capabilities for financial institutions nationwide.

Deep Varma, chief technology officer (CTO) at Alkami, laid out the vision, speaking to the fundamental mindset of offering the best platform technology in the market, built with a developer lens. He stressed Alkami's charge to double down on investments in platform capabilities for community and regional financial institutions to win in this industry against megabanks. Varma continued with the four critical platform capabilities that Alkami is actively investing in for financial institutions to stay relevant and innovative:

Scale - The platform "auto-scales" based on financial institutions' growth and engagement strategies to accommodate banks' and credit unions' growing user bases, ensuring all users get reliable, high-quality experiences. Availability - By providing an "always on" and available digital banking platform, financial institutions' retail and commercial account holders will be supported whenever and wherever they are. Data - With actionable "data and insights," financial institutions can deliver personalized experiences and relevant offers to their account holders – at scale. Speed - The platform is built with "flexibility and extensibility" in mind, empowering financial institutions to self-serve, and extensibility will allow them to embrace and extend Alkami's platform to create unique and differentiated experiences.

Alkami's development team designed the software so developers and third parties can quickly create custom digital banking functionality on the platform that suits their specific business and account holder needs.

"Our industry is at a pivotal point in its history, and as financial institutions of all sizes are grappling with meeting the demand for digital products and services, we are constantly working to provide solutions that can have an immediate impact. Building and unveiling an efficient, effective, and accessible solution like Merlin is a proud moment for our team, and we are excited to see the platform in action across the industry," said Varma.

Financial institutions that invest in these pillars and add data platform capabilities can transform into the "data-informed digital banker" for end-users, providing a sophisticated and exceptional account holder experience through the digital banking sales and service channel.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com .

