Alkami Named to IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 for 2024

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., announced that it was categorized as a 2024 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 solution provider. The elite list features the technology companies from around the globe that are focused on providing solutions to the financial services and FinTech industries. To view the list in its entirety, please visit http://www.idc-fi.com.

"IDC has been producing the IDC FinTech Rankings for over twenty years and have expanded the program to include the top 150 solutions providers to ensure we get the most accurate representation of the largest FinTech's in the world," says Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. "The technology companies on this list provide the innovation necessary to keep the financial services at the forefront of providing modern digital experiences across all aspects of a customer's financial journey."

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be over $800 billion (USD) by 2026.

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace and integrate innovative technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. Alkami and the enterprises featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise Top 100 represent those organizations committed to helping financial services companies successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world. IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download: https://www.idc.com/research/industry/fintech-rankings.

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com .

1J.D. Power 2024 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/business/awards.

