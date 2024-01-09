Alkami Partners with Chimney to Deliver Insights to Homeowners Within Its Digital Banking Solution

Account holders can now track their home value, see available equity, and access personalized offers within their digital banking platform

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., announced today that it has partnered with Chimney™, a fintech transforming how financial institutions use property data. Through this strategic partnership, financial institutions can empower homeowners with the financial tools, data, and insights they need to manage their greatest financial asset within digital banking.

Chimney provides homeowners with actionable advice about their home value, home equity, borrowing power, and personalized offers – regardless of which financial institution holds their mortgage. Until now, many financial institutions have relied on manual methods of activating property data, which restricted their ability to personalize loan offers and engage homeowners, who often leverage third-party real estate websites to track their home value and may be targeted with a competitive offer.

Kassandra Martin, director, digital experience at Direct FCU, an Alkami client and Chimney partner said, "Direct FCU is proud to partner with Chimney, the provider of an innovative user experience related to homeowner insights for our members. The Chimney team has been nothing short of incredible to work with and made this process so easy with Alkami. This partnership represents our commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial services and a best-in-class seamless digital experience to our members, and we couldn't be more excited."

"Alkami believes innovation unlocks new growth opportunities and enhances account holder experiences. Chimney's platform exemplifies this and delivers a tool that supports homeowners' financial journeys and deepens relationships," said Stephen Bohanon, co-founder, chief strategy and product officer at Alkami.

By combining financial health data and property data, Alkami and Chimney can help financial institutions drive user engagement, gain insights into competitive relationships, inform product offers, cross-sell, and verify property data faster than ever before. Chimney's solution covers 98% of residential properties.

"As consumers evaluate their credit options, a significant portion interested in home equity loans or lines of credit often bypass their local financial institution when researching products. Chimney has reimagined the way financial institutions can leverage property data to keep homeowners engaged with the digital banking experience by delivering home valuations and personalized offers in-platform; enabling them to compete in the home equity space and setting them on the path towards primary financial institution status," said Matt Covi, co-founder and chief executive officer of Chimney.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

About Chimney

Millions of people use Chimney's award-winning tools and APIs to track home value, understand borrowing power, and easily access home equity - all right within their banking app. Chimney's homeownership platform is the latest addition to the company's product suite, which includes its award-winning financial calculators. A two-time Best of Show winner at Finovate, Chimney's solutions are built for the digital age – designed to engage people online, capture more data and generate revenue faster. That's why the company is trusted by over 100 of the top financial institutions. To learn more, visit www.chimney.io.

