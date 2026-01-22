The Atlantic Federal Credit Union Becomes First Credit Union to Go Live with MANTL Loan Origination

Credit union launches consumer lending on the MANTL Loan Origination Platform to scale loan growth and deliver a unified experience across deposit and loan onboarding and account opening

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MANTL , an Alkami solution team and a leading provider of loan and deposit account opening technology, today announced that New Jersey-based The Atlantic Federal Credit Union (The Atlantic FCU) is the first credit union to go live with consumer loans on the MANTL Loan Origination Platform. This milestone represents a significant advancement in digital lending transformation and demonstrates the power of MANTL's Platform to improve the consumer lending experience through increased speed, automation, and simplicity. By simultaneously launching consumer deposit onboarding and account opening on MANTL, The Atlantic FCU is embracing a unified approach to account origination and share creation across both loans and deposits.

With MANTL Loan Origination, The Atlantic FCU now automates eligibility verification and membership enrollment in real time within the loan application, streamlining the path from application to funding and dramatically improving operational efficiency. The credit union launched with a comprehensive suite of consumer loan products, including auto loans, personal loans, credit cards, specialty vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and share- and certificate-secured loans. The Atlantic FCU is also expanding its use of the MANTL Platform to support real estate lending, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

"MANTL Loan Origination is enhancing our lending process by enabling us to deliver a seamless, secure, and fully automated journey for members applying for consumer loans," said Adam Cadmus, chief experience officer at The Atlantic FCU. "Based on experience with MANTL's deposit technology, we had a clear understanding of the power of its Platform to modernize complex processes and elevate the digital experience. By leveraging MANTL for both deposits and loans, we're creating a unified, end-to-end journey that scales our member experience, creates deeper relationships through cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drives institution-wide growth."

MANTL collaborated with a development partner cohort of more than 10 forward-thinking financial institutions to build a modern consumer lending solution to replace legacy lending technology. Cohort members received early access to the unified origination platform and served as strategic partners in informing product design and functionality. Throughout development, the group met regularly to provide structured feedback, share best practices, and identify opportunities to innovate and streamline the borrowing experience.

"Participating in the cohort was an incredible opportunity to collaborate with some of the most innovative leaders in our industry, and it reflects the collective strength of the MANTL customer community in shaping how modern financial technology is built," continued Cadmus. "We have appreciated MANTL's consultative approach to our partnership. Beyond giving us access to next-level technology, the entire MANTL team, from product and engineering to project management and the executive level, has been hands-on in helping us challenge assumptions, refine processes, and deliver a truly competitive digital lending experience."

"The Atlantic FCU becoming the first credit union to go live with consumer lending is a major milestone for MANTL on our loan origination journey," said Benjamin Conant, chief product officer, Alkami and co-founder, MANTL. "Their partnership throughout development accelerated our ability to expand the MANTL Platform to deliver a modern, automated lending solution. This launch validates our vision and establishes a blueprint for how credit unions can unify deposits and lending to drive meaningful growth and institution-wide efficiencies with MANTL."

MANTL has demonstrated continued momentum in the loan market since first introducing business and small business administration (SBA) loans in partnership with Grasshopper Bank. In addition to building the consumer lending solution from the ground up, the company has expanded its ecosystem of best-in-class loan integration partners, including Taktile , Method Financial , and others.

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power in 2024 and 2025 for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."1

About MANTL

MANTL is an Alkami solution team that offers unified account origination technology, empowering banks and credit unions to open loan and deposit accounts seamlessly on any banking channel in real time. MANTL Deposit Origination is among the fastest and most performant solutions on the market; consumers can open a new deposit account in under five minutes, businesses can open a new deposit account in under 10 minutes, and MANTL customers raise billions in core deposits. MANTL Loan Origination simplifies each step in the loan process, automating up to 100% of loan application decisions to ensure an intuitive, feature-rich experience from personal loans to business financing. Founded in 2016, MANTL was acquired in March 2025 by Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S. For more information, visit mantl.com or follow MANTL on LinkedIn .

About The Atlantic Federal Credit Union

The Atlantic Federal Credit Union was founded in 1935 as a not-for-profit financial cooperative to meet the savings and borrowing needs of members. Today, The Atlantic Federal Credit Union exclusively serves Essex and Union counties in New Jersey with financial wellness resources, competitive rates and technology-driven solutions for personal and business banking. For full eligibility criteria and more information, visit TheAtlanticFCU.com .

____________________ 1 J.D. Power 2025 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

