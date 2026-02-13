ALKEME Insurance and Arizona Athletics Announce Naming Rights Partnership for McKale Center at ALKEME Arena

A landmark investment reflecting ALKEME's culture-driven growth, nationwide momentum, and long-term vision as a top insurance and risk management leader

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKEME, a Top 25 insurance brokerage, is pleased to announce a 15-year naming rights partnership with Arizona Athletics, officially renaming McKale Memorial Center as McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. The $27.7 million agreement is the largest arena naming-rights partnership in the Big 12 and one of the most significant corporate partnerships in Arizona Athletics' history.

For decades, the iconic McKale Memorial Center has served as a national stage for championship competition, leadership, and community pride. As McKale Center at ALKEME Arena, the venue will now also reflect a company that has built its reputation on performance, partnership, and people-first growth — values that resonate across the insurance industry and with the individuals and businesses that rely on insurance to protect what matters most.

The partnership announcement comes at a time when the No. 1 ranked Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team, under the leadership of Head Coach Tommy Lloyd, continues a record-breaking start to its season, further elevating the national spotlight on McKale Memorial Center and the university's championship tradition.

"This partnership represents a defining moment for ALKEME," said Curtis Barton, Chief Executive Officer of ALKEME. "Aligning with a nationally recognized brand like the University of Arizona allows us to showcase our commitment to innovation, community, and growth. McKale Center at ALKEME Arena will serve as a platform to expand our presence in Arizona and across Big 12 markets, while creating opportunities for business development and talent recruitment. As a proud Arizona alumnus, this partnership is personal – it's about giving back to a university that shaped my career and helping build its future."

A Full-Circle Moment for ALKEME

Founded and led by University of Arizona alumni, ALKEME has grown rapidly into a nationwide insurance and risk management provider serving businesses of all sizes and consumers across business and personal insurance, employee benefits, and financial services. That growth is rooted in a leadership story that began on the University of Arizona campus, where CEO Curtis Barton, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer Josh Benveniste, and Chief Commercial Officer Troy Chakarun first formed their bond as college peers – an early foundation that evolved into a values-driven partnership emphasizing long-term relationships, operational excellence, and a culture that prioritizes collaboration and lifestyle-driven success.

That culture-first mindset extends beyond ALKEME's internal operations. Through the partnership, ALKEME and Arizona Athletics will collaborate with the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management to develop entrepreneurship and leadership programming that provides students and student-athletes with hands-on exposure to real-world business strategy, operations, and risk management. Initiatives include a "Shark Tank"-style leadership experience, executive mentorship, and immersive learning opportunities that bridge academic theory and practical enterprise leadership.

"We are proud to partner with Arizona alumni who are committed to giving back and helping prepare the next generation of students to lead, innovate, and contribute to their communities," said Suresh Garimella, President of the University of Arizona. "Through ALKEME's investment, McKale Memorial Center becomes not only a stage for competition but a platform for experiential education, entrepreneurship, and leadership development that advances our commitment to student success and opportunity."

As a category-exclusive insurance and risk management partner, ALKEME's presence will span interior and exterior venue branding, premium hospitality spaces, integrated digital platforms, and national television broadcasts, elevating the company to Arizona Athletics' top tier of corporate partners. As ALKEME continues to expand nationwide, the partnership reinforces its position as a trusted, long-term provider for clients, communities, and insurance firms seeking alignment with a values-driven organization built for sustainable growth.

The naming transition to McKale Center at ALKEME Arena will be implemented in phases, with additional programming and engagement initiatives launching throughout the partnership term.

About ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement, and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 80 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 90 locations in 30 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest growing broker in their Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies, providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources, and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

