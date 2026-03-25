ALKEME Insurance Appoints Ryan Stradling as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced finance and operations leader to drive scalable growth and financial strategy

LADERA RANCH, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 Insurance Brokerage, today announced the appointment of Ryan Stradling as Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned finance and operations executive, Stradling brings a proven track record of scaling organizations through disciplined execution, strategic insight, and data-driven decision-making.

Welcome Ryan Stradling, Chief Financial Officer of ALKEME Insurance

Stradling has extensive experience across the insurance, healthcare, and SaaS industries, where he has led companies through periods of rapid growth, acquisitions, and complex multi-entity integrations. Known for building modern finance functions and simplifying operational complexity, he enables leadership teams with greater visibility into performance and the tools needed to make faster, more informed decisions.

"Ryan brings exactly the kind of financial leadership and operational discipline we need as ALKEME continues its rapid growth trajectory," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "His ability to build scalable systems, integrate acquisitions, and provide strategic clarity will be instrumental as we expand our national footprint and continue delivering value to the ALKEME Collective and our clients."

In addition to his leadership roles, Stradling has demonstrated a passion for innovation, co-founding a prospect management and CRM platform designed to improve accountability and eliminate inefficiencies in growing sales organizations.

"I'm excited to join ALKEME at such a dynamic time in its growth," said Stradling. "The company has built an incredible foundation, and I look forward to working with the team to strengthen financial operations, support continued acquisitions, and help scale the business in a thoughtful, sustainable way."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 80 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 70 locations in 30 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the Top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest growing broker in their Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources, and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE ALKEME Insurance