ALKEME Insurance Earns Fourth Consecutive Fast Brokerage Honor, Tops Nation as Fastest-Growing Brokerage Over $150M

National brokerage ranks in the top 3 for overall growth and #1 among brokerages with over $150 million in revenue

LADERA RANCH, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 Insurance Brokerage, has been named a 2026 Fast Brokerage by Insurance Business America (IBA), an honor the company has now earned every year since 2023. ALKEME is one of only 15 brokerages nationwide to receive the designation this year, which recognizes firms that achieved revenue growth of at least 15 percent in 2025.

Insurance Business America honors ALKEME Insurance as 2026 Fast Brokerage for the fourth consecutive year.

ALKEME posted 36.2 percent revenue growth in 2025, ranking among the top three fastest-growing brokerages in the entire 2026 cohort — and earning the title of #1 fastest-growing brokerage among firms with over $150 million in revenue. The company grew its total revenue to $252 million, driven by a combination of strategic acquisitions and accelerating organic growth across its specialty industry verticals.

"Being recognized as a Fast Brokerage every year since 2023 is a testament to the people, partners, and purpose that define ALKEME," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "What makes this year especially meaningful is that we're not just growing — we're growing faster than any brokerage of our size in the country. That speaks to the strength of our approach and the commitment of every person on our team."

ALKEME's growth is fueled by its focus on specialty industry verticals — including automotive, construction, habitational, hospitality, security, and transportation — as well as ongoing investment in proprietary technology, producer enablement, and cross-selling across its national brokerage operations. The company has also established a dedicated internal AI and automation function to drive efficiencies across marketing, campaign deployment, and lead development.

Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has grown into one of the most dynamic brokerages in the country through a disciplined acquisition strategy and a people-first culture that equips its agencies with the resources to focus on what they do best — while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit that makes them great. The company's consistent placement on the IBA Fast Brokerages list reflects a track record of growth that is structural, not circumstantial.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 80 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 90 locations in 30 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the Top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest growing broker in their Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies, providing its agencies with the resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE ALKEME Insurance