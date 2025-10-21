Georgia agency adds expertise in personal health, Medicare, and group benefits to ALKEME's growing national platform.

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 Insurance Brokerage, today announced it has acquired USA Health Insurance, a leading agency based in Woodstock, GA focused on individualized health solutions for clients nationwide.

ALKEME Insurance Expands Health Benefits Portfolio with Acquisition of USA Health Insurance

Founded and led by industry veterans, Ted Officer and Sally McPherson, USA Health Insurance specializes in a suite of offerings including personal health insurance, Medicare plans, and national group benefits. The agency is recognized for its personalized service, combining the insights of a Certified Financial Planner and a Certified Public Accountant to provide clients with optimal plan selection, advice, and value.

"We are excited to welcome the team at USA Health Insurance to ALKEME," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "Their client-first mentality and consultative expertise in health and group benefits align perfectly with ALKEME's mission to deliver comprehensive solutions nationwide. This partnership further strengthens our ability to serve individuals, families, and businesses with the best in health and benefits coverage."

By joining ALKEME, USA Health Insurance and their team gain access to expanded resources, carrier relationships, and operational support, while continuing to deliver the trusted service their Georgia and national clients rely on.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 70 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest growing broker in their Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

