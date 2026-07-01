ALKEME Insurance Expands National Footprint with Eight Strategic Acquisitions in Q2 2026

New additions in New Jersey, Arizona, Georgia, Texas, New York, Colorado, and California strengthen ALKEME's commercial, personal lines, Medicare benefits, and environmental specialty capabilities.

LADERA RANCH, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 Insurance Brokerage, today announced the acquisitions of eight agencies throughout the second quarter of 2026. These agencies join ALKEME's fast-growing national brokerage, enhancing its commercial, personal lines, Medicare benefits, and environmental specialty capabilities in growing markets across the United States.

ALKEME Insurance - Acquisition Announcement

This group of acquisitions reflects ALKEME's continued strategy of building a high-performing national brokerage by partnering with established, market-leading agencies. Spanning seven states from the Northeast to the West Coast, these additions deepen ALKEME's ability to deliver integrated insurance solutions across a broad range of industries and client segments, while strengthening its presence in key regional hubs.

The newly acquired agencies include:

LG Insurance (Long Branch, New Jersey) – A property and casualty agency specializing in the high-value residential market for personal lines and the hospitality and construction sectors for commercial lines.

– A property and casualty agency specializing in the high-value residential market for personal lines and the hospitality and construction sectors for commercial lines. Blue Lion Insurance (Chandler, Arizona) – A relationship-driven agency with operations in Arizona and Washington, serving personal and business lines clients with a strong niche focus on contractors and hard-to-place surplus lines.

– A relationship-driven agency with operations in Arizona and Washington, serving personal and business lines clients with a strong niche focus on contractors and hard-to-place surplus lines. Top Floor Insurance (Atlanta, Georgia) – Focused exclusively on commercial property and casualty insurance for apartment community owners and managers.

– Focused exclusively on commercial property and casualty insurance for apartment community owners and managers. Affordable Medicare Solutions (Hoschton, Georgia) – A retail agency providing Medicare benefits coverages to individuals and families throughout the greater Atlanta area and beyond.

– A retail agency providing Medicare benefits coverages to individuals and families throughout the greater Atlanta area and beyond. Stonebriar Insurance (Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas) – A retail property and casualty agency providing coverage to individuals and businesses across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with additional health and specialty products.

– A retail property and casualty agency providing coverage to individuals and businesses across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with additional health and specialty products. Virtue Risk Partners (Pearl River, New York) – A specialty underwriting organization focused on general casualty, professional, environmental and excess insurance solutions. Through its underwriting programs, Virtue provides customized insurance products, risk management expertise, and claims support to contractors, consultants, engineers, and other specialty businesses nationwide.

– A specialty underwriting organization focused on general casualty, professional, environmental and excess insurance solutions. Through its underwriting programs, Virtue provides customized insurance products, risk management expertise, and claims support to contractors, consultants, engineers, and other specialty businesses nationwide. LF Insurance Group (Golden, Colorado) – A retail property and casualty agency with a long-standing presence in the Denver market, built on consistent organic growth through referrals and strong client retention.

– A retail property and casualty agency with a long-standing presence in the Denver market, built on consistent organic growth through referrals and strong client retention. Blue Sky Insurance (Simi Valley, CA) - An independent property and casualty brokerage with over two decades of service, specializing in apartment building coverage and delivering personalized property and casualty solutions to individuals and businesses throughout Southern California.

"The agencies we choose to partner with are a direct reflection of who we are as a company," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "We don't pursue growth for its own sake—we look for agencies that are culturally aligned, deeply committed to their clients, and bring expertise that strengthens our entire network. Every one of these eight agencies met that bar, and we couldn't be more proud to welcome them to ALKEME."

Josh Berg, Co-Owner of Blue Lion Insurance, added, "Partnering with ALKEME opens up tremendous resources and a national carrier network that we simply couldn't access on our own. At the same time, our team remains focused on the relationships and specialties that have always defined us. We're excited about what we can accomplish together."

With these additions, ALKEME continues to focus on acquiring high performing, culturally aligned agencies in key markets across the country.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 80 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 90 locations in 30 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the Top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest growing broker in their Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies, providing its partner agencies with the resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE ALKEME Insurance