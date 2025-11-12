ALKEME Insurance Hosts CarrierVerse 2025 with Record Attendance and Sponsor Support

Annual event connects agencies, producers, and carriers for collaboration and growth

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 Insurance Brokerage, hosted its highly anticipated CarrierVerse 2025, bringing together over 600 attendees, including insurance professionals, agency partners, and carrier sponsors for a dynamic day of networking, education, and collaboration.

Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME, stands in front of the CarrierVerse 2025 crowd holding one of the awards.

CarrierVerse serves as a cornerstone of ALKEME Week, a three-day event that unites ALKEME's nationwide Collective of more than 70 partner agencies and top producers for strategic meetings, carrier engagement, and professional development. The week is designed to align leadership, strengthen partnerships, and empower teams with insights to drive growth.

The CarrierVerse event continues to foster meaningful connections across the insurance ecosystem. This year's event featured 70+ sponsoring organizations, reflecting the growing enthusiasm and partnership among ALKEME's carrier network.

"CarrierVerse reflects the strength of our relationships across the industry," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "This event continues to be a place where leaders, producers, and carrier partners come together to explore opportunities, exchange ideas, and build lasting partnerships that fuel growth."

A highlight reel showcasing the energy and collaboration of CarrierVerse 2025 can be viewed here: CarrierVerse 2025 Highlight Video.

ALKEME proudly recognized the support of its premier sponsors who made CarrierVerse 2025 possible:

Platinum Sponsors: Amwins, First Insurance Funding





Amwins, First Insurance Funding Gold Sponsors: BBSI, CRC Group, UCPM, UKG





BBSI, CRC Group, UCPM, UKG Silver Sponsors: Capital Premium Financing, RT Specialty, Travelers, Trean Insurance Group

With unmatched energy and engagement, CarrierVerse 2025 highlighted ALKEME's continued commitment to innovation and collaboration within the insurance industry.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 70 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest growing broker in their Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

