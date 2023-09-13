Alkira Boosts Global Expansion Efforts for Enterprises with Cloud Exchange Point Presence in China

News provided by

Alkira

13 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

With Alkira, companies can finally centralize networking in China with robust segmentation and a uniform policy 

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira®, the pioneer in agentless, multi-cloud networking, today announced availability of Alkira Cloud Exchange Point® (CXP) in China, extending Cloud Network-as-a-Service in the country for seamless global network connectivity. With Alkira CXP presence in China, enterprises can simplify deployment and operations by leveraging a unified management and control plane for China and the rest of the world. Alkira CXP is delivered entirely as-a-service, meaning no hardware, software, or agents need to be installed. 

Working with its trusted partner, CBC Tech, a fully licensed, next-generation Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider, Alkira delivers a fully compliant turnkey solution for China connectivity. CBC Tech, renowned for its comprehensive offerings, delivers CBC NaaS—an umbrella of next-generation networking solutions, including SD-WAN, SASE and Cloud Networking, designed to empower global enterprises operating in China. CBC NaaS accelerates time-to-market while ensuring business continuity and security.

"As a leader in navigating the complexities of China's tech environment, we are excited to collaborate with Alkira to extend their cloud networking capabilities to China," stated Shu Yee, Hoo, Vice President (Products and Solutions) at CBC Tech. "Our joint efforts will empower businesses to access cutting-edge networking solutions that drive efficiency, compliance, and security, ensuring a strong foundation for digital transformation in the region." 

The Alkira CXPs are virtualized points of presence that leverage the hyperscale infrastructure of the public cloud. With presence in China, enterprises can direct the entire NaaS without the complexity of deploying and managing separate domains of infrastructure for China regions.  A user-friendly interface allows you to easily exchange routes between global networks and China, giving operators a single interaction surface for routing, traffic control, enhanced visibility, and intent based policy.

"China is a critical business hub and enterprises typically struggle with fast, reliable connectivity to the country, due to the network regulations that require a significant investment of time, effort, and money" said Atif Khan, Chief Technology Officer at Alkira. "Working with CBC Tech adds a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of China's cloud and networking landscape to our offering. Alkira is committed to delivering an experience that maximizes speed, simplicity, and scalability, while ensuring enterprise-grade security for our customers, so we knew this was an area we wanted to address. From Intra-Cloud connectivity to Inter-Cloud connectivity to the rest of your global network, Alkira's CXP presence in China provides the world's most seamless experience with unmatched performance, capabilities, and integrations."

Hybrid Cloud is Growing in China 

In Gartner's Market Guide for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services, China notes that by 2025, adoption of hybrid cloud will increase to more than 70% of large organizations in China (up from less than 40% in 2021).  

However, with limited cloud options and data sovereignty issues in China to grapple with today, American businesses have been forced, in many instances, to build their own architectures or leverage a colocation data center to do business in China. Going this route, enterprises cannot segment data from the rest of their network, which adds more complexity for IT and security leaders that are already strapped for time with shrinking staffs and budgets. Furthermore, trying to manage this process on their own makes them more vulnerable to cyberattacks, doesn't allow them to have end-to-end visibility of their networks, and requires a considerable amount of time and money.

Alkira Makes it Easy to Connect to China 

With Alkira, enterprises can centralize networking in China, with access to robust segmentation and a uniform policy. As opposed to other cloud providers in China that want you to use their services only, Alkira is focused on speed, simplicity, scalability, and security, regardless of the services that are deployed. As one of the only multi-cloud platforms that has a cloud backbone as a service, Alkira empowers enterprises to easily stitch one network together, including China, allowing them to spot and eliminate redundancies and cut costs. 

Key benefits include:

  • Unified Global Networking – Alkira's as-a-Service platform provides an identical experience for China and all other Alkira regions worldwide.
  • Network Services – Enhance capabilities and operations by streamlining the deployment and management of network and security services available in the Alkira Marketplace.
  • 100% as a Service - No hardware to buy, no software to license, no virtual agents to manage. Alkira delivers the industry's leading global connectivity, with turnkey business outcomes, on-demand resources, and flexible consumption.

Learn more about Alkira's CXP presence in China here: https://www.alkira.com/blog/china-cxp-availability-global-backbone-without-borders/

About Alkira 

Alkira is the leader in cloud networking as a service. We unify multiple clouds, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security network admins know, can instantly scale as needed, and is available as a service. There is no new hardware to deploy, no software to download, and no cloud architecture to learn. Alkira's solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet.

About CBC Tech  

CBC Tech is the next-gen Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider with our own patented SD-WAN fabrics across more than 50 cities in China and internationally. CBC Tech enables cloud-native network and security for enterprises over our SD-WAN fabrics, integrated with our congestion-free IP and networks, mobile access, network appliance, multi-cloud connects and cloud-based security to deliver the best application performance with excellent customer experience. With more than 30 patents, CBC Tech's R&D unit continues to develop innovative next-generation networking solutions to enable enterprise networks for digital transformation. For more information about CBC Tech, please visit us at cbctech.com and follow us @CBC Tech.

Media Contact
Lee Regal
Lumina Communications for Alkira
[email protected]

SOURCE Alkira

