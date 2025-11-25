Alkira Ranked 74th Fastest-Growing Company in North America and 14th in the Bay Area on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Alkira achieves 1,261% revenue growth over three-year period

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira®, the leader in Network Infrastructure as a Service (NIaaS), today announced it has been named to the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, ranking #74 on the list of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America and #14 among Bay Area companies. The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 recognizes companies that have achieved rapid revenue growth while driving innovation in their respective markets. This is the second year in a row that Alkira has made the list.

The 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award honors companies based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth over a three-year period. The list recognized Alkira for achieving a growth rate of 1,261% during this period. Alkira's strong placement on this year's list reflects accelerating enterprise demand for its network infrastructure platform as organizations modernize and simplify their networks to support AI, multi-cloud, and distributed application architectures.

"Being recognized again on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a powerful validation of the problem Alkira is solving for the world's largest enterprises," said Amir Khan, CEO and co-founder of Alkira. "Networks were never designed for today's cloud and AI era. Alkira's network infrastructure platform gives IT and networking teams a fundamentally simpler way to build, secure, and operate global networks, so they can keep pace with the demands of modern applications and innovation."

Alkira's platform unifies connectivity, network services, security, and segmentation across clouds and on-premises into a single, on-demand, fully managed infrastructure. Enterprises use Alkira to rapidly design and deploy global networks, onboard new clouds and regions, integrate third-party services, and enforce consistent security and governance, all without re-architecting existing environments or managing complex underlying infrastructure.

"Alkira's continued momentum on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list underscores how critical simplified networking has become as organizations scale AI, data, and cloud initiatives," Khan added. "This recognition belongs to our customers, partners, and team, who are redefining what's possible with a modern network designed for the next decade of work."

About Alkira

Alkira is the leader in AI-Native Network Infrastructure-as-a-Service. We unify any environments, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security systems network administrators know, is available as a service, is augmented by AI, and can instantly scale as needed. There is no new hardware to deploy, software to download, or architecture to learn. Alkira's solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet.

