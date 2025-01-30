Alkira Caps Landmark Year with Series C Funding, Major Industry Recognition, and Significant Product Innovation

On-demand network infrastructure leader paves way for strong growth and market leadership in 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira, the leader in Network Infrastructure as a Service, today announced significant achievements across all aspects of its business in 2024, including a major funding round, industry recognition, product innovation, and customer growth.

The company secured $100 million in Series C funding led by Tiger Global in May 2024. New investors Dallas Venture Capital, Geodesic Capital, LIAN Group, and NextEquity Partners joined existing investors Kleiner Perkins, Koch Disruptive Technologies, and Sequoia Capital in the round. This was the company's first funding round since 2020, and it underscored strong investor confidence in Alkira's vision and growing market position. The funding announcement coincided with Alkira being named #25 on the Deloitte Fast 500 list of North America's fastest-growing companies, ranking #6 in the Bay Area with a 7,194% growth rate over three years.

"2024 was a transformative year for Alkira as we continued to deepen our customer and partner relationships, while significantly bolstering our network infrastructure as a service platform to align with rapid market shifts," said Amir Khan, CEO of Alkira. "Our Series C funding and industry accolades validate our innovative approach, while our expanded global presence and enhanced product capabilities demonstrate our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of enterprises worldwide. Thanks to our success in 2024, we've effectively set the stage for another stellar year in 2025."

Industry Recognition, Product Innovation, and Global Expansion

Throughout 2024, Alkira received numerous awards and recognition, including America's Best Startup Employers from Forbes, TMCNet's Cloud Computing Excellence Award for Backbone as-a-Service, Network World's Best of Enterprise Network Award in the SDN/NaaS category, and the Gold Globee Award for IT Cloud/SaaS.

Additionally, Alkira enhanced its platform with over 110 new features and capabilities. As enterprises increasingly prioritize secure access and zero-trust architectures, the company launched its comprehensive Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, enabling organizations to secure remote access to applications and resources across multiple clouds while maintaining strict security controls and visibility. The introduction of its Cloud Exchange Point in Google Cloud Platform marked another advancement in multi-cloud connectivity, allowing customers to establish secure, high-performance connections between more cloud providers with unprecedented ease.

Alkira also achieved several expansion milestones, including its first customer deployment in China, marking the company's entry into one of the world's largest technology markets. The company also expanded its global cloud backbone to over 55 regions worldwide, ensuring comprehensive coverage and optimal performance for multinational enterprises. The achievement of PCI-DSS certification further demonstrated Alkira's commitment to maintaining the highest security standards, particularly crucial for customers in the financial services, healthcare, and retail sectors.

Customer Success, Operational Excellence, and Channel Growth

Alkira demonstrated operational efficiency, successfully deploying its solution for a retail customer with 1,000+ stores in just two weeks. Connector count grew by 150% year-over-year, reflecting strong customer adoption and expansion.

Alkira's partner ecosystem saw notable growth in 2024, with a 255% year-over-year increase in channel Annual Contract Value (ACV). Partner engagement reached new heights with 52% of partners submitting customer opportunities, while the company expanded its global presence with new partners in China, Australia, and Canada. The team grew strategically with the addition of four new channel account managers and a channel solutions architect.

Demonstrated Business Impact

According to the Nemertes REV Report released in November, Alkira customers achieved several improvements in operational efficiency:

"The hidden costs of our multi-cloud infrastructure were staggering once we correlated the data across regions, accounts, and platforms," said Steve Savage, Network Architect at Infor. "With Alkira, we've not only reduced our cloud routing and firewall footprint by over 60%, but we've transformed our cloud network integration process from a series of niche one-off exercises into a streamlined, repeatable methodology. This allows us to accelerate time to value while maintaining robust security across our cloud estate."

These results highlight how Alkira's platform is reshaping traditional approaches to enterprise networking, enabling organizations to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency, security, and control. As businesses face increasingly complex infrastructure demands in 2025, Alkira remains focused on delivering solutions that address the evolving needs of global enterprises.

To learn more about Alkira, please visit https://www.alkira.com .

About Alkira

Alkira is the leader in Network Infrastructure on Demand. We unify any environments, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security systems network administrators know, is available as a service, and can instantly scale as needed. There is no new hardware to deploy, software to download, or architecture to learn. Alkira's solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

