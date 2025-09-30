Alkira Introduces AI Integration Through Model Context Protocol Server and Launches NIA, AI Co-Pilot for AI-Native Network Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure as a Service leader advances AI-powered network management with multiple AI-driven solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira, the leader in Network Infrastructure as a Service (NIaaS), today unveiled Alkira Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server alongside the launch of Alkira NIA (Network Infrastructure Assistant), an AI co-pilot designed to further enhance network management and operations through conversational AI. These complementary innovations allow enterprise customers to interact with their Alkira Cloud Services Exchange (CSX) deployments via in-platform co-pilot or an AI assistant they already use and trust.

As enterprises distribute applications and data across clouds, colos, SaaS, partners, branches, and edge locations, the network's surface area, change rate, and policy scope all surge. Traditional "screen-and-script" NetOps can't keep up: every new region, remote user, segment, or service chain adds places where health, security, and capacity must be validated under strict latency and compliance constraints. The cost of getting it wrong is significant—industry studies put unplanned network downtime in the hundreds of thousands of dollars per hour—and AI's pace only amplifies that risk. This is where agentic, policy-governed NetOps belongs: assistants that interpret intent, check policy, simulate impact, and execute with a complete audit trail. Most enterprises, however, haven't operationalized that model—creating a gap between how AI is deployed and how networks are run. Alkira MCP Server and Alkira NIA close that gap by surfacing Alkira's authoritative control plane as governed MCP tools and providing guided, auditable workflows—so teams can ask, validate, act, and verify across a distributed fabric without adding hardware, deploying agents, or rewriting architectures as the AI footprint shifts.

"Operations teams need precision, not more interfaces," said Atif Khan, Chief Technology Officer at Alkira. "Alkira MCP and Alkira NIA let engineers ask the network a question, check policy, and apply a change in one governed flow, all auditable end-to-end. It reduces operational steps and accelerates delivery across distributed environments. By letting teams interact with their infrastructure the same way they'd ask a colleague for help, through natural conversation, this is yet another example of how Alkira is bringing simplicity to the complex world of enterprise networking."

Together, Alkira MCP and Alkira NIA transform network operations, making it intuitive, efficient, and accessible. Alkira MCP exposes Alkira's control-plane intelligence to AI assistants for natural-language queries on policy, health, and capacity. Alkira NIA delivers guided, auditable actions inside the Alkira platform—so teams can ask, validate, execute, and verify without adding hardware or agents.

High-impact use cases enhanced by MCP and NIA include:

Rapid incident triage from plain-language symptom to guided remediation

Continuous performance and security monitoring without dashboard hopping

On-demand compliance reporting with audit-ready documentation

Real-time configuration explanation, policy validation, and safe optimization

Shared AI-driven insights that help network, operations, and security act in sync

Both Alkira MCP and Alkira NIA integrate securely with Alkira's CSX platform through secure API and authentication controls, inheriting Alkira's role-based access, auditing, and security frameworks. These solutions expand AI interaction capabilities without compromising governance or compliance, supporting today's widest range of AI platforms while guarding future compatibility and customer choice.

About Alkira

Alkira is the leader in AI-Native Network Infrastructure-as-a-Service. We unify any environments, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security systems network administrators know, is available as a service, is augmented by AI, and can instantly scale as needed. There is no new hardware to deploy, software to download, or architecture to learn. Alkira's solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet.

