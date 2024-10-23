Alkira Launches Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Solution to Simplify End-to-End Secure Connectivity for Enterprises

New cloud-based ZTNA platform unifies security and performance across all traffic flows

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira® Inc., the leader in Network Infrastructure as a Service, today announced the launch of Alkira Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), a groundbreaking cloud-based service that redefines secure access from anywhere for the modern enterprise. Set for general availability in Q4 2024, Alkira ZTNA combines zero trust principles with Alkira's renowned network infrastructure expertise to deliver a unified platform for end-to-end secure connectivity without compromising on network performance and efficiency.

In today's distributed work environment, traditional VPNs and perimeter-based security models fall short of meeting the complex needs of multi-cloud infrastructures and remote workforces. They often provide overly broad access, lack granular control, and can't efficiently handle the diverse traffic flows of modern applications. Recognizing these limitations, the U.S. government has made a concerted, top-down effort to enable its various agencies to adopt a Zero Trust architecture. This significant move underscores the growing recognition that traditional security models are no longer sufficient. Alkira ZTNA addresses these challenges head-on, offering a comprehensive solution that provides granular, identity-based access to resources across all environments, while leveraging existing network segmentation for enhanced security.

"Alkira ZTNA revolutionizes secure access by combining zero trust principles with network infrastructure expertise," said Manan Shah, SVP of Products at Alkira. "By treating all traffic flows equally—whether user-to-app, app-to-app, or user-to-internet—we're providing a level of consistency that's unprecedented in the industry. Our solution not only enhances security but also optimizes performance and simplifies management, all through a single, scalable platform."

Key features of Alkira ZTNA include:

Unified Solution for All Traffic Flows : Consistent security and efficiency across user-to-app, app-to-app, and user-to-internet communications.

: Consistent security and efficiency across user-to-app, app-to-app, and user-to-internet communications. Network-First Approach : Leverages existing network segmentation to enhance security without sacrificing performance.

: Leverages existing network segmentation to enhance security without sacrificing performance. Decentralized Architecture : Combines a centralized policy enforcement engine with a decentralized data plane for optimal performance and ease of use.

: Combines a centralized policy enforcement engine with a data plane for optimal performance and ease of use. Single Pane of Glass: Simplify the management, monitoring, and visibility of your network through a single pane of glass Alkira dashboard.

Simplify the management, monitoring, and visibility of your network through a single pane of glass Alkira dashboard. Integrated Full Stack Security : Bring in the vendor of your choice to secure your traffic to internet and private applications through a single security stack.

: Bring in the vendor of your choice to secure your traffic to internet and private applications through a single security stack. Scalable and On-Demand: Adapts to changing needs without upfront investments or hardware installations.

Alkira ZTNA is built on a robust technical foundation that sets it apart in the market. At its core are the Alkira Cloud Exchange Points (CXPs), distributed points of presence that serve as the backbone of the ZTNA solution, providing secure access and efficient traffic routing. The Alkira SecureConnect Client enables secure remote access for end-users from any location. A centralized policy enforcement engine allows administrators to manage access policies for all traffic types from a single interface.

Alkira ZTNA is designed to meet organizations where they are today. It seamlessly integrates with existing identity providers, supports multi-factor authentication, and provides real-time visibility into user sessions and network flows.

"In a landscape where many ZTNA solutions focus solely on user-to-app scenarios, Alkira's comprehensive approach stands out," said Shamus McGillicuddy, VP of Research at Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). "By addressing the full spectrum of enterprise traffic flows within a single platform, Alkira is positioning itself as a leader in the next generation of secure access solutions."

Alkira ZTNA will be available for general release in Q4 2024. For more information about Alkira ZTNA and how it can transform your organization's approach to secure access, visit https://www.alkira.com .

About Alkira

Alkira is the leader in Network Infrastructure on Demand. We unify any environments, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security systems network administrators know, is available as a service, and can instantly scale as needed. There is no new hardware to deploy, software to download, or architecture to learn. Alkira's solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Alkira