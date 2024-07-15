Alkira Named a Finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira®, the leader in on-demand network infrastructure as-a-service, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Alkira as a finalist for the 2024 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Alkira is being recognized for its Extranet as-a-Service in the Cloud Tools/Management category.

This annual award showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 36 distinct technology categories ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The 2024 winners were selected by a panel of CRN editors who reviewed hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. Standout innovators were selected as finalists based on a number of criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

Alkira's Extranet as-a-Service (EaaS) stood out from the competition for its seamless and secure solution for connecting customers, partners, and third parties. Delivered entirely as a service, Alkira EaaS transforms cloud networking with on-demand capabilities. It excels in network segmentation and supports complex shared services environments, providing the most advanced B2B extranet connectivity in one comprehensive solution.

By tackling complex security challenges, reducing risk, and ensuring compliance, Alkira EaaS emerges as the preferred choice for IT organizations managing both single and multi-cloud environments. It effectively addresses the demands of accelerating DevOps, remote work, and stringent security regulations.

"We are pleased to recognize the commitment to continuous innovation among this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award finalists. Each of these vendors delivers cutting-edge technology that meets evolving customer needs and creates new opportunities for solution providers and the broader IT channel ecosystem," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel company. "We look forward to future innovations from the recipients and to seeing how their solution provider partners use these offerings as the foundation of new, inventive solutions."

"Alkira's Extranet as-a-Service (EaaS) addresses the challenge of navigating the complexity of IT environments and multi-cloud networks by providing a seamless solution for channel partners and customers," explained Doug Houghton, Director of Channels at Alkira. "Our EaaS eliminates the complexities, limitations, and risks associated with manual extranet development. Being named a finalist for the 2024 CRN Tech Innovator Awards reinforces the power of our technology and our unique approach to revolutionizing cloud networking solutions, meeting the evolving needs of modern enterprises."

The Tech Innovator Awards Finalists can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators. Winners will be announced on crn.com on August 7, 2024, and will be featured in the August issue of CRN.

About Alkira

Alkira is the leader in on-demand network infrastructure as-a-service. We unify multiple clouds, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security systems network administrators know, is available as a service, and can instantly scale as needed. There is no new hardware to deploy, no software to download, and no cloud architecture to learn. Alkira's solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

