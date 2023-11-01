Alkira Named a 'Leader' and 'Fast Mover' in GigaOm Radar Report for Network as a Service (NaaS)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira®, the pioneer in agentless, multi-cloud networking, today announced that it has been named a "Leader" and "Fast Mover" in the GigaOm Radar Report for Network as a Service (NaaS).

This report, which was published on September 25, is an analysis of vendor solutions in the NaaS market and provides a forward-looking perspective based on products' technical capabilities and feature sets. It also emphasizes the value of innovation and differentiation over incumbent market position. The report positions Alkira as a Leader within the Platform Play/Innovation quadrant, which underscores its technical innovation and aggressive approach, as well as its commitment to a comprehensive feature set.

"Alkira's very strong solution earns a high score on the majority of criteria and metrics described in the Key Criteria report," said Andrew Green, Research Analyst, Networking and Security, GigaOm. "It's a highly innovative solution that natively tackles both NaaS and cloud networking simultaneously. Alkira is distinct in the sense that the vendor set out to build a single platform for both multicloud connectivity and NaaS rather than building one solution first and expanding into the other."

GigaOm notes that one of Alkira's distinguishing features is its Extranet-as-a-Service, which allows organizations to connect customers, partners, and third parties to critical business data at enterprise scale, all while maintaining the utmost in control, visibility, and security. Moreover, the report highlights Alkira's Cloud Services Exchange (CSX), which offers network segmentation capabilities that allow grouping of remote users, on-premises sites, public cloud instances, network services, and internet exit points into specific network connectivity segments. The report also calls out Alkira's microsegmentation capabilities, which allow subdividing segments even further for more granular security policy controls.

"Alkira's favorable positioning in the GigaOm Radar Report for Network as a Service is a testament to our cutting-edge platform and approach and the team's ability to consistently execute against our ambitious vision for the company," said Atif Khan, CTO and co-founder, Alkira. "As a business, Alkira has a deep understanding of the cloud networking challenges that modern enterprises are facing, and we are steadfast in our commitment to delivering an extensive solution that is easy to use, fast, scalable, reliable, and secure."

Within the Key Criteria Comparison, Alkira was rated as "Exceptional" across Integrated Security Services, Network Segmentation, Secure Access & Identity Management, Service Insertion & Marketplace, Intent-Based & Service-Based Provisioning, and Network Performance & Resilience. Additionally, Alkira was rated as "Exceptional" across Flexibility, NetDevOps Suitability, Ease of Use, and Extensibility in GigaOm's Evaluation Metrics Comparison.

To learn more about Alkira and how it differs from other NaaS solutions, read the full GigaOm Radar Report here: https://success.alkira.com/GigaOm-NaaS-Report.html.

About Alkira
Alkira is the leader in cloud networking as a service. We unify multiple clouds, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security network admins know, can instantly scale as needed, and is available as a service. There is no new hardware to deploy, no software to download, and no cloud architecture to learn. Alkira's solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet.

