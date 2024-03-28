Alkira Named Among America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira, the pioneer in agentless multi-cloud networking, today announced it has been named to Forbes' prestigious list of America's Best Startup Employers 2024. This recognition underscores Alkira's commitment to fostering a positive and rewarding work environment for its employees.

America's Best Startup Employers 2024 ranking examines the best-performing startups through defined KPIs to guide potential candidates in finding innovative and stable startups to work for. More than 7 million data points were gathered and analyzed during this process. Forbes partnered with Statista to compile the 2024 list, evaluating thousands of American startups across three key metrics:

Company Reputation: Forbes analyzed online conversations to assess public perception of each company's culture and employee engagement.

Forbes analyzed online conversations to assess public perception of each company's culture and employee engagement. Employee Satisfaction: Retention rates, online reviews, and company policies related to benefits, diversity, and work-life balance were all considered.

Retention rates, online reviews, and company policies related to benefits, diversity, and work-life balance were all considered. Growth: Website traffic, job openings, and headcount growth over the past two years were examined to gauge a company's trajectory.

Alkira's dedication to a collaborative culture, hands-on leadership, and community-driven engagement played a pivotal role in securing its place on the list. Unlike many other companies that have forced a return-to-office mandate, Alkira prioritizes employee flexibility, offering a remote-first workplace while maintaining its office for those employees who prefer in-person collaboration. Alkira also has regular full-team outings annually to reward everyone on the team for their hard work.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Forbes as a top startup employer," said Amir Khan, CEO at Alkira. "Our team is the foundation of our continued success, and we are committed to creating an environment where they feel valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work."

In addition to remote work flexibility and regular full-team outings, Alkira's commitment to its employees is evident in its decision to provide completely covered insurance premiums for full-time employees. Furthermore, the team is given unlimited paid time off (PTO), so they can balance their personal lives with the hectic pace of a technology startup. This focus on employee well-being has not only attracted top talent but has also contributed to the company's industry-leading innovation and impressive growth.

To learn more about Alkira, please visit www.alkira.com and check out the company's job openings.

About Alkira

Alkira is the leader in cloud networking as a service . We unify multiple clouds, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security network admins know, can instantly scale as needed, and is available as a service. There is no new hardware to deploy, no software to download, and no cloud architecture to learn. Alkira's solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet .

Media Contact

Lumina Communications for Alkira

[email protected]

SOURCE Alkira