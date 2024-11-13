Alkira Receives 2024 Excellence Award from Cloud Computing Magazine

Alkira's Global Backbone as a Service Honored for Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkira® Inc. , the leader in Network Infrastructure as a Service, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named Alkira's Global Backbone as a Service a 2024 Cloud Computing Excellence Award winner, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine .

The Cloud Computing Excellence Award recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated services and solutions to market.

Alkira's Global Backbone as a Service stood out for its ability to streamline global connectivity, offering businesses a scalable and cost-effective alternative to traditional networking solutions. By utilizing Cloud Exchange Points (CXPs) and hyper-scale cloud infrastructure, Alkira enables customers to deploy networks 80% faster and save up to 40% compared to traditional MPLS solutions.

The platform ensures high-performance, low-latency, and high-availability connectivity. Its built-in security and network services meet the rigorous demands of global enterprises while maintaining flexibility and reliability in dynamic business environments.

"Alkira's Global Backbone as a Service redefines what's possible for modern enterprise networks," said Amir Khan, CEO of Alkira. "By integrating the power of cloud infrastructure with the simplicity of an as-a-service model, we empower businesses to scale their networks on demand, with greater flexibility, security, and cost-efficiency. This award reflects our commitment to consistent innovation and delivering a solution that has a tangible impact on the bottom line, and we're honored to see our efforts recognized by TMC."

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce Alkira as a recipient of the 2024 Cloud Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "Alkira is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

About Alkira

Alkira is the leader in Network Infrastructure on Demand. We unify any environments, sites, and users via an enterprise network built entirely in the cloud. The network is managed using the same controls, policies, and security systems network administrators know, is available as a service, and can instantly scale as needed. There is no new hardware to deploy, software to download, or architecture to learn. Alkira's solution is trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and global managed service providers. Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW , deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

