ALKU Opens West Coast Office to Expand Life Sciences Staffing Services.

New office deepens company's commitment to pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device clients in California, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, and Arizona.

ANDOVER, Mass., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALKU, one of the nation's fastest-growing specialized staffing firms, today announced the opening of a new office in San Diego, California. The office will serve as ALKU's dedicated hub for life sciences staffing across the West Coast, supporting clients and consultants in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries.

Ranked the 3rd largest life sciences staffing firm in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), ALKU connects companies with top-tier, highly specialized consultants to address their most critical business needs. The San Diego office brings a dedicated team to the West Coast, enabling ALKU to strengthen existing client and consultant relationships while expanding its reach across one of the country's most active life sciences markets.

"Establishing a presence in San Diego is a game-changer for ALKU," said Dave Esteves, Vice President of Life Sciences. "It allows us to deepen our relationships with our West Coast clients and consultants, ensuring we're right there to support the specialized, critical needs of the Pharma, Biotech, and Medical Device industries."

ALKU's West Coast life sciences team leverages the company's exclusive consultant network to place highly skilled talent across the pharmaceutical, biotech, cell and gene therapy, medical device, diagnostics, and combination product sectors. The team specializes in delivering consultants with expertise in:

Quality Assurance, Quality Control, Design Control, and remediation efforts, including FDA audit readiness and response

Commissioning, Qualification, and Validation (CQV) across equipment, facilities, utilities, and processes

Regulatory, Medical, and Clinical Affairs

Automation, controls, and manufacturing systems (DeltaV, Rockwell, SCADA, etc.)

Computer System Validation (CSV), Data Integrity, and 21 CFR Part 11 compliance

Capital projects, facility expansions, and tech transfer support

Project and program management

Manufacturing, process engineering, and MSAT support

These specialties span critical functions across engineering, validation, manufacturing, and compliance within highly regulated environments. ALKU's relationship-driven approach enables the team to build and maintain strong partnerships while delivering high-impact talent solutions across the life sciences market.

The San Diego office is ALKU's eighth location and marks the firm's first dedicated West Coast presence.

About ALKU

ALKU is one of the nation's fastest-growing staffing firms, facilitating critical solutions for businesses by providing highly specialized consultants across cutting edge industries including IT and life sciences. With more than 500 employees across eight locations nationwide, ALKU generates more than $550 million in annual revenue. ALKU's Have Fun Working Hard® company culture focuses on employee retention and growth, training and development, and a highly specialized division-led operation model. ALKU is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.alku.com

SOURCE ALKU