Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Size Is Projected to Reach $1,844.4 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 7.8%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global alkyl polyglucoside market size is expected to reach USD 1,844.4 million by 2027 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 – 2027. Key factors driving market growth include growing demand for personal care and home care products coupled with rising awareness about health hazards as a result of using an inorganic surfactant. In addition to this, major characteristics of alkyl polyglucoside such as eco-friendly nature, high biodegradability, and potential to be easily hydrolyzed make them preferable over other products, fuels the market growth. Changing living standards, population growth, rising per capita income are some other major factors that have significantly raised the demand for home care products, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.

Major Developments and Key Trends in Alkyl Polyglucoside Market

As non-ionic surfactants, alkyl polyglucoside is used as a primary raw material for the production of different types of detergents and the rising demand for such detergents in major developing economies is a key trend observed in the industry.

As non-ionic surfactants, alkyl polyglucoside is used as a primary raw material for the production of different types of detergents and the rising demand for such detergents in major developing economies is a key trend observed in the industry. Drug stores are emerged as the largest distribution channel in the personal and beauty care industry, on account of easy availability across all regions of the world and a wide range of products for selection.

are emerged as the in the personal and beauty care industry, on account of easy availability across all regions of the world and a wide range of products for selection. Stringent government regulations and policies imposed on the manufacturing of products to ensure safety and hygiene standards for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food industries have enabled players to give more emphasis on manufacturing processes.

and policies imposed on the manufacturing of products to ensure safety and hygiene standards for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food industries have enabled players to give more emphasis on manufacturing processes. The exponential growth of the cosmetic industry in European countries along with a major shift in consumer preferences for natural care products results in heavy consumption of alkyl polyglucoside in Europe .

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific is set to grow as the major growth contributor, and it may dominate the alkyl polyglucoside market in the near future. Growing awareness regarding hygienic lifestyles and increasing disposable income are driving regional growth. Europe is predicted to witness extensive growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for biodegradable products and the presence of key market players in the region. The domestic market in the North America region is going through a revolutionary phase with major product launches by the regional players trying to beat their competitors.

Competitive insights:

The alkyl polyglucoside market is fragmented in nature, with several major players operating in the market. Croda International PLC, Galaxy Surfactants, LG Household & Health Care Ltd., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, FENCHEM, Clariant AG, LG Household& Health Care, Dow Chemical Company, Shanghai Fine Chemicals, and CRODA are few leading players dominating the market. Companies are looking to increase their production capacities to meet the rising demand. In addition to this, few companies are setting new production plants at untapped markets to boost their sales output. An unprecedented surge in demand for surfactants during the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant opportunities for market players.

Key companies involved in the manufacturing of alkyl polyglucosides are largely focusing on expanding their production capacities to cater to the growing demand across the globe. In addition, alkyl polyglucosides have replaced petroleum-based surfactants in several end-use applications, thus creating gaps in the supply and demand equation. Participants involved in the production of alkyl polyglucosides are focusing on setting up production plants at strategic locations to enhance their sales output. For instance, BASF is expanded their alkyl polyglucoside production capacity by initiating two production expansion projects in Jinshan (China) and Cincinnati (Ohio).

Polaris Market Research has segmented the alkyl polyglucoside market report on the basis of product, functionality, application, and region

Alkyl Polyglucoside, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Coco

Lauryl

Decyl

Capryl

Others

Alkyl Polyglucoside, Functionality Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Cleansing Agent

Emulsifying Agent

Wetting Agent

Degreasing Agent

Solubilizing Agent

Hydrotope

Foaming Agent

Others

Alkyl Polyglucoside, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Homecare

Surface Cleaners



Dishwashing Detergent



Laundry Detergents



Others

Personal Care

Bath Products



Cleansers & Wipes



Oral Care



Others

Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

Agricultural Chemicals

Oil Fields

Admixtures for Cement, Concrete & Plaster

Others

Alkyl Polyglucoside, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Spain , Netherlands , Austria )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China, India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , China, , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

List of Key Players of Alkyl Polyglucoside Market

Croda International PLC

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

AkzoNobel N.V.

SEPPIC S.A.

LG Household & Health Care Ltd.

Galaxy Surfactants

Pilot Chemical Company

Shanghai Fine Chemical Co Ltd.

