Alkymi Announces Strategic Partnership With Lionpoint Group

Early joint client wins demonstrate value of partnership for alternatives industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkymi, the leading business system for unstructured data, today announced a strategic partnership with Lionpoint Group ("Lionpoint"), a global consulting firm to the alternative investments industry, to provide mutual financial services clients an unparalleled combination of strategic services and advanced technology. The partnership starts strong with three new joint clients in private equity and investment banking.

United in the shared goal of serving alternative investments clients, Alkymi's partnership with Lionpoint will make it seamless for clients to access best-in-class digital transformation services, helping them build a tailored strategy to ensure that business objectives are met. The joint offering provides the tools, expertise and resources required to manage and analyze an organization's data, freeing firms' internal resources to focus on other strategic and core business functions.

With Alkymi's cutting-edge AI and machine learning workflows and Lionpoint's Data Validation Managed Services (DVMS) providing "human in the loop" review and exception management, joint clients can significantly improve their operational efficiency. This powerful combination will give organizations a competitive advantage through data-driven decision making.

"This partnership reflects our recognition of the role artificial intelligence and machine learning will play to shape the future of the private market ecosystem, as well as creating real capacity to enhance employees' roles within the business. Lionpoint Group was delighted to partner with Alkymi as a trusted implementation partner," says Jonathan Balkin, Founder at Lionpoint, an Alpha FMC company. "We look forward to our continued collaboration offering joint services such as data validation managed services (DVMS) and Front and Middle Office transformation advisory services to ensure clients can best leverage both firm's high-quality product suite and subject matter expertise across their business."

"The success of this partnership was evident from the start," says Harald Collet, CEO of Alkymi. "Our companies have a shared vision to see our clients transform their operating models through the most advanced technology in the market. Together we can provide an outstanding experience that will change the status quo for operations in finance."

The partnership is quickly gaining momentum, with several firms selecting both Alkymi's platform and Lionpoint's DVMS to automate workflows for key alternatives documents such as capital notices, capital account statements, schedules of investments, financial statements, and loan agent notices, enabling them to increase their operational efficiency and streamline previously manual due diligence, document processing, and portfolio monitoring workflows.

About Lionpoint Group

Lionpoint Group, an Alpha FMC company, provides consulting services for alternative investments and financial services organizations, across the front, middle and back office. Core services include strategic advisory, operating model optimization, technology road mapping and solution selection, and systems integration to solve complex operational and technology challenges. To learn more about Lionpoint, please visit: www.lionpointgroup.com

About Alkymi

Alkymi is the business system for financial services firms to unlock their unstructured data utilizing the most advanced machine learning and AI technology. Alkymi helps leading firms like Interactive Brokers, SimCorp, and Strategic Investment Group accelerate decision making by giving them the tools to understand, transform and leverage critical data found in emails and documents. For more information, visit www.alkymi.io .

