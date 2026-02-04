Alkymi Launches Alkymi Private Credit, AI-Powered Private Credit Solution to Automate Complex Loan Data Workflows

Built for private credit stakeholders, Alkymi Private Credit automates critical workflows to support enhanced risk management, speed, accuracy, and compliance.

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkymi, the leading enterprise AI workflow platform for financial services, today announced the launch of Alkymi Private Credit , a purpose-built solution to reduce risk and scale the most document-intensive workflows in private credit. According to a Morgan Stanley report , as the private credit market expands from approximately $3 trillion today toward a projected $5 trillion by 2029, increasing volume and complexity are placing unprecedented strain on traditional manual processes. Alkymi Private Credit provides private credit stakeholders with the tools needed to operate with greater speed, accuracy, transparency, and compliance, while enhancing risk management and governance across the private credit lifecycle.

Alkymi Private Credit: Powering Private Credit with AI for greater speed, accuracy, transparency, and compliance, while enhancing risk management and governance across the private credit lifecycle.

Alkymi Private Credit delivers best-in-class AI automation to transform unstructured documents into structured, auditable, and workflow-ready data, creating value across the entire credit lifecycle, from real-time risk alerts to streamlined portfolio operations. Built with enterprise-grade governance and human-in-the-loop controls, the platform ensures transparency, validation, and accountability at every stage of the data pipeline.

At the core of the solution, Alkymi's Data Inbox centralizes all inbound documents for automated processing, tracking, and visualization, enabling the extraction of structured, normalized, and actionable data from Loan Agent Notices, Compliance Certificates, and Financial Statements. Through this unified data layer, Alkymi provides a continuous, real-time view of each loan's cash flows and terms, with automated extraction of principal balances, interest rates, amortization schedules, payment events, covenant ratios, borrower financials, and key deal data. Covenant tracking and compliance metrics enable early detection of potential covenant breaches, helping lenders proactively engage with borrowers to mitigate risk and manage portfolios more effectively.

Alkymi Private Credit also supports seamless downstream integration with portfolio and accounting platforms, as well as risk dashboards and investor reporting systems. Built-in cross-validation capabilities allow firms to reconcile notices against agreement terms and validate leverage and coverage ratios against covenants. Together, these capabilities enable private credit managers to scale operations, support more borrowers and entities, and maintain compliance without increasing headcount.

"Private credit is scaling faster than the infrastructure that supports it," said Harald Collet, CEO, Alkymi. "Alkymi Private Credit was built specifically to address this challenge, combining AI automation with enterprise-grade controls to give firms continuous visibility into their portfolios, including covenant tracking so they can modernize operations without compromising accuracy or regulatory requirements."

"As private credit continues to scale, the volume and complexity of data required to support loan operations and risk oversight is increasing significantly," said Jonathan Balkin, Senior Partner, Alpha Alternatives, a global financial services consultancy supporting firms with strategy, technology, and operational transformation. "Our clients can rely on Alkymi Private Credit to gain faster, more reliable visibility into their portfolios while strengthening loan operations and overall risk oversight."

Built for the full private credit ecosystem, Alkymi Private Credit supports every stakeholder across the lending lifecycle. Borrowers benefit from faster processing, clearer data requirements, and fewer manual exchanges. Lenders gain structured, actionable data to strengthen underwriting, monitoring, and reporting, while Administrative Agents can automate the creation, review, and distribution of loan and compliance documentation at scale, improving efficiency and consistency across complex portfolios. With Alkymi Private Credit, firms can grow faster, manage risk more effectively, and gain a competitive edge in private credit operations.

About Alkymi

Alkymi is the leading AI-powered enterprise data workflow platform for financial services, unlocking 100% of the investment and client data trapped in unstructured documents. The platform transforms complex documents into standardized, interactive datasets that integrate seamlessly into core business systems and downstream workflows.

Alkymi is trusted by investment managers representing more than $20 trillion in AUA, including top pension funds, global banks, hedge funds, and sovereign wealth funds. Its customers include institutional investors, wealth managers, asset owners, and asset servicing firms such as Northwestern Mutual, PGGM, Strategic Investment Group, HESTA, and SimCorp, who rely on Alkymi to scale operations, improve data quality, and respond faster to changing market conditions.

The company has been recognized with multiple industry awards for innovation in data management and financial technology.

To learn more about how Alkymi is transforming data management, visit www.alkymi.io .

