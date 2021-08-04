Alkymi Partners with Top Consulting Firms to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Investment Management, Commercial Real Estate and Insurance Customers

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkymi , the leader in data workflow automation, today announced strategic partnerships with GCS Group, InfoGrate and Zen & Art to co-develop solutions for industry segments in financial services, real estate and insurance markets. These partners will lend their process expertise within each important business segment to build and offer ready-to-use Alkymi Patterns – delivered via Alkymi's platform – to help their customers optimize their data-heavy processes.

"Our partners have a long history serving as trusted problem-solvers and corporate advisors within their industries," said Harald Collet, CEO and co-founder of Alkymi. "We're excited to provide our partners with a business-user-friendly, no-code platform to help them deliver tailored solutions that address their clients' specific business challenges."

GCS Group, InfoGrate and Zen & Art will each collaborate with Alkymi to develop Alkymi Patterns to automate the identification and extraction of incoming data from emails and documents, surfacing filtered-down, process-relevant information via Alkymi Data Inbox to accelerate review, approval and faster decision-making. Each turn-key solution will be directly provided by the partners, significantly accelerating the implementation and time-to-value for customers looking to automate their processes.

"We were struck by the simplicity and comprehensiveness of Alkymi and its pattern recognition technology," said Doug Del Porto, partner, GCS Group. "There are multiple use cases across insurance – from underwriting (intake of multiple inconsistent brokerage forms for quotations such as employee lists or commercial auto inventory) to claims (consumption of dissimilar loss run data, often across multiple prior carriers) – that will benefit from workflow automation. We see Alkymi's technology as a quick-to-implement and high-ROI solution for the digital insurer."

"Our customers look to us to deliver end-to-end solutions to address their complex data problems," said Sandesh Shetty, CEO, Zen & Art. "Within commercial real estate, many data workflows are ripe for digital transformation, and Alkymi Patterns gives us the tools to develop a unique offering that will make a significant difference in our customers' decision-making, risk management, and service delivery."

"Unstructured data has been a significant burden for our ultra-high net worth clients," said Tania Neild, founder and CTO, InfoGrate. "By designing our own Patterns, we're able to combine our expertise with cutting-edge technology to make our customers more efficient."

Alkymi is welcoming new partners to develop industry-specific Patterns based on their domain expertise. For more information, contact [email protected] .

About GCS Group

GCS Group offers a fresh and new perspective to transformation. We are a boutique consulting firm that plays a key role in filling gaps between traditional consulting firms, managed service providers, and the client. Having lived on both sides of the journey – as consultant and client – we offer a unique perspective. We work with change-oriented executives to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions, and deliver sustainable solutions.

About InfoGrate

InfoGrate Inc. is a boutique consulting firm that provides a retained/outsourced CTO and development team for single and multi-family offices. InfoGrate provides project managers, developers, and subject matter experts to fill in any gaps a family office may have. InfoGrate works with the family office's vendors to leverage and complement current technology, from cybersecurity to workflows, accounting, or integration. In short, the team at InfoGrate are deep specialists in family office technology – helping family offices from top to bottom, inside and out!

About Zen & Art

Zen & Art is a leader in strategic business, IT architecture, and digital services with an emphasis on delivering end-to-end solutions to complex data problems. Our global team of professionals is dedicated to serving our industry-leading clients in the financial services, public, and retail sectors. Since our inception in 2003, Zen & Art has designed and developed solutions for multinational organizations in the financial services industry, public sector, and more. For more information, visit www.zenart.com .

About Alkymi

Alkymi transforms enterprise workflows by placing machine learning and automation technology into the hands of business users, turning operational data headaches into a source of efficiency. Alkymi's core products – Data Inbox and Patterns – allow businesses to extract, analyze and take action on critical business data in emails and documents. Leading organizations deploy Alkymi to accelerate decision-making, improve customer satisfaction and empower employees to focus on higher value, rewarding work. For additional information, visit www.alkymi.io .

