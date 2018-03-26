All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum

- Tickets On Sale to the General Public Starting March 30 at LiveNation.com -

- Watch Tour Announcement Video here: https://youtu.be/_qqy-e-tOtE -

News provided by

Live Nation Entertainment

Mar 26, 2018, 10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 30 million albums sold, 18 million digital single sales, billions of streams and 12 iconic hits combined, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul are inviting fans aboard The Rock & Roll Express Tour this summer with special guest Soul Asylum on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the amphitheater outing will kick off July 6 in Atlanta, GA and travel to 36 cities across North America before wrapping September 16 in Phoenix, AZ.

View and embed the tour announcement video at the link here: https://youtu.be/_qqy-e-tOtE  

All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum
All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum

Citi® is the official pre-sale credit card of The Rock & Roll Express Tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 27th at 10am local time until Thursday, March 29th at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 30 at 10am local time.

3 Doors Down and Collective Soul will be offering their own VIP packages, which include band meet and greets, exclusive merch, and much more. All VIP packages will be available starting Tuesday, March 27th at 10am local time. More information can be found at www.3doorsdown.com and www.collectivesoul.com.

"Soul Asylum, Collective Soul and 3 Doors Down, that's a big night of hits!! I'm looking forward to hopping on the Rock & Roll Express this summer, gonna be fun!" said Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down.

"It's going to be an exciting summer! Not only are we going to be out with a great band, but also some great friends. I look forward to seeing everyone come out and rock with us, 3 Doors Down, and Soul Asylum," said Ed Roland of Collective Soul.

Grammy Award®-nominated multi-Platinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down has been captivating audiences around the world for nearly two decades. With 20 million albums sold globally, their success has been fueled by hits including "Kryptonite," "When I'm Gone," "Here Without You," and "It's Not My Time."  

Collective Soul rose to international fame in 1993 with the rock anthem "Shine." The multi-Platinum quintet has a catalog of #1 hits under their belts that has helped shape and define alternative rock. They've sold over 20 million records worldwide and continue to average over one million Spotify streams per month. They were inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2009. The band's latest live album, LIVE, was released December 8, 2017 on Suretone Records.

Collective Soul will also perform at 3 Doors Down's 15th Annual "The Better Life Foundation Concert" this fall. The event will take place at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC for the third year in a row on October 27th. To date, The Better Life Foundation has donated over $3 Million dollars to veterans, children, women's and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and around the globe.

Grammy Award®-winning rock band Soul Asylum garnered multi-platinum success with their commercial breakthrough albums 1992's 'Grave Dancers Union' (3x  platinum) and 1995's 'Let Your Dim Light Shine' (1x platinum).  'Grave Dancers Union' featured the international hit "Runaway Train," which won a 1994 Grammy as Best Rock Song while 'Let Your Dim Light Shine' spawned the hit "Misery."  Dave Pirner of Soul Asylum adds "Looking forward to hitting the road with 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul and seeing everyone! We're going to have a good time - can't wait!" 

THE ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS TOUR DATES:

Friday, July 06, 2018

Atlanta, GA

Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 07, 2018

Jacksonville, FL

Daily's Place

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Boca Raton, FL

Mizner Park Amphitheater

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Tampa, FL

Al Lang Stadium

Friday, July 13, 2018

Pelham, AL

Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 14, 2018

Biloxi, MS

Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sunday, July 15, 2018

Houston, TX

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion




presented by Huntsman

Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Irving, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Cedar Park, TX*

HEB Center

Friday, July 20, 2018

Oklahoma City, OK

The Zoo Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 21, 2018

Maryland Heights, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Chicago, IL

Huntington Bank Pavilion


 at Northerly Island

Thursday, July 26, 2018

Minneapolis, MN

The Armory

Friday, July 27, 2018

West Bend, WI*

Washington County Fair

Saturday, July 28, 2018

Riverside, IA*

Riverside Casino

Friday, August 03, 2018

Clearfield, PA*

Clearfield County Fair

Saturday, August 04, 2018

Kalamazoo, MI

Wings Event Center

Tuesday, August 07, 2018

Sterling Heights, MI

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre




at Freedom Hill

Wednesday, August 08, 2018

Huber Heights, OH

Rose Music Center at The Heights

Friday, August 10, 2018

Gilford, NH

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Saturday, August 11, 2018

Holmdel, NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center

Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Brookhaven, NY

The Amphitheater at Bald Hill

Thursday, August 16, 2018

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun

Saturday, August 18, 2018

Niagara Falls, NY

Seneca Niagara Hotel & Casino

Sunday, August 19, 2018

Atlantic City, NJ

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Baltimore, MD

Pier Six Pavilion

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Greensboro, NC

White Oak Amphitheatre

Friday, August 24, 2018

Nashville, TN

Ascend Amphitheater

Saturday, August 25, 2018

Simpsonville, SC

Heritage Park Amphitheatre

Thursday, September 6, 2018

Lemoore, CA*

Tachi Palace Casino

Friday, September 7, 2018

Las Vegas, NV

Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino


Resort

Saturday, September 8, 2018

Funner, CA*

Harrah's Resort SoCal

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Denver, CO

Fillmore Auditorium


Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Salt Lake City, UT*

Utah State Fair

Friday, September 14, 2018

Mescalero, NM*

Inn of the Mountain Gods Casino

Sunday, September 16, 2018

Phoenix, AZ

Comerica Theatre

Saturday, October 27, 2018

Cherokee, NC**

Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort




*Not a Live Nation date


**The Better Life Foundation Concert


About Live Nation Entertainment:
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-aboard-the-rock--roll-express-3-doors-down-and-collective-soul-to-co-headline-tour-with-special-guest-soul-asylum-300619154.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.investors.livenationentertainment.com

Also from this source

Mar 26, 2018, 12:00 ET Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final...

Mar 23, 2018, 13:53 ET NEEDTOBREATHE Launches 'Forever On Your Side Tour'

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum

News provided by

Live Nation Entertainment

Mar 26, 2018, 10:00 ET