All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum

"Soul Asylum, Collective Soul and 3 Doors Down, that's a big night of hits!! I'm looking forward to hopping on the Rock & Roll Express this summer, gonna be fun!" said Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down.

"It's going to be an exciting summer! Not only are we going to be out with a great band, but also some great friends. I look forward to seeing everyone come out and rock with us, 3 Doors Down, and Soul Asylum," said Ed Roland of Collective Soul.

Grammy Award®-nominated multi-Platinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down has been captivating audiences around the world for nearly two decades. With 20 million albums sold globally, their success has been fueled by hits including "Kryptonite," "When I'm Gone," "Here Without You," and "It's Not My Time."

Collective Soul rose to international fame in 1993 with the rock anthem "Shine." The multi-Platinum quintet has a catalog of #1 hits under their belts that has helped shape and define alternative rock. They've sold over 20 million records worldwide and continue to average over one million Spotify streams per month. They were inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2009. The band's latest live album, LIVE , was released December 8, 2017 on Suretone Records.

Collective Soul will also perform at 3 Doors Down's 15th Annual "The Better Life Foundation Concert" this fall. The event will take place at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC for the third year in a row on October 27th. To date, The Better Life Foundation has donated over $3 Million dollars to veterans, children, women's and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and around the globe.

Grammy Award®-winning rock band Soul Asylum garnered multi-platinum success with their commercial breakthrough albums 1992's 'Grave Dancers Union' (3x platinum) and 1995's 'Let Your Dim Light Shine' (1x platinum). 'Grave Dancers Union' featured the international hit "Runaway Train," which won a 1994 Grammy as Best Rock Song while 'Let Your Dim Light Shine' spawned the hit "Misery." Dave Pirner of Soul Asylum adds "Looking forward to hitting the road with 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul and seeing everyone! We're going to have a good time - can't wait!"

THE ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS TOUR DATES:

Friday, July 06, 2018 Atlanta, GA Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 07, 2018 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Tuesday, July 10, 2018 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater

Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Tampa, FL Al Lang Stadium

Friday, July 13, 2018 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 14, 2018 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sunday, July 15, 2018 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion





presented by Huntsman

Tuesday, July 17, 2018 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Cedar Park, TX* HEB Center

Friday, July 20, 2018 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 21, 2018 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion





at Northerly Island

Thursday, July 26, 2018 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

Friday, July 27, 2018 West Bend, WI* Washington County Fair

Saturday, July 28, 2018 Riverside, IA* Riverside Casino

Friday, August 03, 2018 Clearfield, PA* Clearfield County Fair

Saturday, August 04, 2018 Kalamazoo, MI Wings Event Center

Tuesday, August 07, 2018 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre





at Freedom Hill

Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights

Friday, August 10, 2018 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Saturday, August 11, 2018 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Brookhaven, NY The Amphitheater at Bald Hill

Thursday, August 16, 2018 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

Saturday, August 18, 2018 Niagara Falls, NY Seneca Niagara Hotel & Casino

Sunday, August 19, 2018 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre

Friday, August 24, 2018 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Saturday, August 25, 2018 Simpsonville, SC Heritage Park Amphitheatre

Thursday, September 6, 2018 Lemoore, CA* Tachi Palace Casino

Friday, September 7, 2018 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino





Resort

Saturday, September 8, 2018 Funner, CA* Harrah's Resort SoCal

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 Salt Lake City, UT* Utah State Fair

Friday, September 14, 2018 Mescalero, NM* Inn of the Mountain Gods Casino

Sunday, September 16, 2018 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

Saturday, October 27, 2018 Cherokee, NC** Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort









*Not a Live Nation date





**The Better Life Foundation Concert







