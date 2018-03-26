All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 30 million albums sold, 18 million digital single sales, billions of streams and 12 iconic hits combined, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul are inviting fans aboard The Rock & Roll Express Tour this summer with special guest Soul Asylum on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the amphitheater outing will kick off July 6 in Atlanta, GA and travel to 36 cities across North America before wrapping September 16 in Phoenix, AZ.
View and embed the tour announcement video at the link here: https://youtu.be/_qqy-e-tOtE
Citi® is the official pre-sale credit card of The Rock & Roll Express Tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 27th at 10am local time until Thursday, March 29th at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 30 at 10am local time.
3 Doors Down and Collective Soul will be offering their own VIP packages, which include band meet and greets, exclusive merch, and much more. All VIP packages will be available starting Tuesday, March 27th at 10am local time. More information can be found at www.3doorsdown.com and www.collectivesoul.com.
"Soul Asylum, Collective Soul and 3 Doors Down, that's a big night of hits!! I'm looking forward to hopping on the Rock & Roll Express this summer, gonna be fun!" said Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down.
"It's going to be an exciting summer! Not only are we going to be out with a great band, but also some great friends. I look forward to seeing everyone come out and rock with us, 3 Doors Down, and Soul Asylum," said Ed Roland of Collective Soul.
Grammy Award®-nominated multi-Platinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down has been captivating audiences around the world for nearly two decades. With 20 million albums sold globally, their success has been fueled by hits including "Kryptonite," "When I'm Gone," "Here Without You," and "It's Not My Time."
Collective Soul rose to international fame in 1993 with the rock anthem "Shine." The multi-Platinum quintet has a catalog of #1 hits under their belts that has helped shape and define alternative rock. They've sold over 20 million records worldwide and continue to average over one million Spotify streams per month. They were inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2009. The band's latest live album, LIVE, was released December 8, 2017 on Suretone Records.
Collective Soul will also perform at 3 Doors Down's 15th Annual "The Better Life Foundation Concert" this fall. The event will take place at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC for the third year in a row on October 27th. To date, The Better Life Foundation has donated over $3 Million dollars to veterans, children, women's and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and around the globe.
Grammy Award®-winning rock band Soul Asylum garnered multi-platinum success with their commercial breakthrough albums 1992's 'Grave Dancers Union' (3x platinum) and 1995's 'Let Your Dim Light Shine' (1x platinum). 'Grave Dancers Union' featured the international hit "Runaway Train," which won a 1994 Grammy as Best Rock Song while 'Let Your Dim Light Shine' spawned the hit "Misery." Dave Pirner of Soul Asylum adds "Looking forward to hitting the road with 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul and seeing everyone! We're going to have a good time - can't wait!"
THE ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS TOUR DATES:
|
Friday, July 06, 2018
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Chastain Park Amphitheatre
|
Saturday, July 07, 2018
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Daily's Place
|
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
|
Boca Raton, FL
|
Mizner Park Amphitheater
|
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
|
Tampa, FL
|
Al Lang Stadium
|
Friday, July 13, 2018
|
Pelham, AL
|
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
|
Saturday, July 14, 2018
|
Biloxi, MS
|
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|
Sunday, July 15, 2018
|
Houston, TX
|
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|
presented by Huntsman
|
Tuesday, July 17, 2018
|
Irving, TX
|
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
|
Cedar Park, TX*
|
HEB Center
|
Friday, July 20, 2018
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
The Zoo Amphitheatre
|
Saturday, July 21, 2018
|
Maryland Heights, MO
|
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|
Tuesday, July 24, 2018
|
Chicago, IL
|
Huntington Bank Pavilion
|
at Northerly Island
|
Thursday, July 26, 2018
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
The Armory
|
Friday, July 27, 2018
|
West Bend, WI*
|
Washington County Fair
|
Saturday, July 28, 2018
|
Riverside, IA*
|
Riverside Casino
|
Friday, August 03, 2018
|
Clearfield, PA*
|
Clearfield County Fair
|
Saturday, August 04, 2018
|
Kalamazoo, MI
|
Wings Event Center
|
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
|
Sterling Heights, MI
|
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
|
at Freedom Hill
|
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
|
Huber Heights, OH
|
Rose Music Center at The Heights
|
Friday, August 10, 2018
|
Gilford, NH
|
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|
Saturday, August 11, 2018
|
Holmdel, NJ
|
PNC Bank Arts Center
|
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
|
Brookhaven, NY
|
The Amphitheater at Bald Hill
|
Thursday, August 16, 2018
|
Uncasville, CT
|
Mohegan Sun
|
Saturday, August 18, 2018
|
Niagara Falls, NY
|
Seneca Niagara Hotel & Casino
|
Sunday, August 19, 2018
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
|
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
|
Baltimore, MD
|
Pier Six Pavilion
|
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
|
Greensboro, NC
|
White Oak Amphitheatre
|
Friday, August 24, 2018
|
Nashville, TN
|
Ascend Amphitheater
|
Saturday, August 25, 2018
|
Simpsonville, SC
|
Heritage Park Amphitheatre
|
Thursday, September 6, 2018
|
Lemoore, CA*
|
Tachi Palace Casino
|
Friday, September 7, 2018
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino
|
Resort
|
Saturday, September 8, 2018
|
Funner, CA*
|
Harrah's Resort SoCal
|
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
|
Denver, CO
|
Fillmore Auditorium
|
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
|
Salt Lake City, UT*
|
Utah State Fair
|
Friday, September 14, 2018
|
Mescalero, NM*
|
Inn of the Mountain Gods Casino
|
Sunday, September 16, 2018
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Comerica Theatre
|
Saturday, October 27, 2018
|
Cherokee, NC**
|
Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
|
*Not a Live Nation date
|
**The Better Life Foundation Concert
About Live Nation Entertainment:
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-aboard-the-rock--roll-express-3-doors-down-and-collective-soul-to-co-headline-tour-with-special-guest-soul-asylum-300619154.html
SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment
Share this article