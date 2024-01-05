All Aboard! TrinityRail®, One of North America's Largest Fleets of Railcars, Joins the Cyclyx Consortium

News provided by

Cyclyx International

05 Jan, 2024, 10:05 ET

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclyx International, a consortium-based, post-use plastic innovation company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90%, welcomes TrinityRail® as its newest member to the growing Cyclyx Consortium. 

TrinityRail is North America's premier railcar partner with over 140,000 leased and managed cars in its fleet. As a complete products and services provider (leasing, manufacturing, maintenance, and professional services), TrinityRail serves as an extension to businesses across verticals including automotive, agriculture, downstream chemicals, and consumer products. Maintaining their "follow the leader" spirit, TrinityRail becomes the first railcar manufacturer to join the Cyclyx Consortium. Together, Cyclyx and TrinityRail are exploring innovative ways to utilize rail assets, enabling access to more plastic waste materials and greater recyclability. 

"We are thrilled to have TrinityRail join the Consortium," says Ron Sherga, Vice President, Membership Engagement of Cyclyx. "As a sustainable, fuel-efficient option, moving goods by rail reduces greenhouse gas emissions and increases fuel efficiency compared to trucks. With TrinityRail's large footprint in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, we see an opportunity to bring the necessary technology for aggregating post-use plastic in new areas with enhanced logistics." 

Driven by their purpose statement, "Delivering Goods For The Good Of All," TrinityRail emboldens dedication to protecting and preserving the environment through programs like their TrinityRail SRC™ (Sustainable Railcar Conversion), their recognition as an American Chemistry Council (ACC) Responsible Care Partner, including certification to the RC 14001® standard, and through their efforts as an Operation Clean Sweep® partner, committed to control plastic resin loss worldwide. TrinityRail SRC reuses and repurposes railcar components to give these existing materials a new lease on life, while reducing energy consumption and preserving resources. To date, this program has salvaged over 54 million pounds of raw materials! As an ACC Responsible Care Partner with RC 14001® certification, TrinityRail has been recognized for its commitment to waste minimization, reuse, and recycling. TrinityRail's ingenuity and environmental stewardship align with the purpose of the Cyclyx Consortium and the 10to90 mission. 

Media Contact

Melissa Emmott
VP, Marketing and Programs
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Cyclyx International

Also from this source

Cyclyx Reaches Investment Milestone for its First Circularity Center

Cyclyx International, a joint venture among Agilyx, ExxonMobil, and LyondellBasell, announces a final investment decision (FID) to build the first...

Here We Grow Again! Cyclyx Welcomes Again Technologies to its Consortium

Cyclyx International, a consortium-based, post-use plastic innovation company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.