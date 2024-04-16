Cyclyx Announces Expansion of Innovative 10to90 All-Plastic Bag It & Bring It Collection Program in City of Houston to Divert Plastic Waste from Landfill

Five new locations in Houston will increase the ability to divert more plastic from landfill, ultimately helping to increase the recyclability of post-use plastics

HOUSTON and PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclyx International, a post-use plastic innovator that develops solutions to unlock plastic's recycling potential, announces the expansion of its 10to90® all-plastic Bag It & Bring It collection program to five new locations in Houston. Sponsored by the City of Houston, ExxonMobil, and LyondellBasell, this development will increase the ability to collect post-use plastic in The Bayou City. Cyclyx's innovative 10to90 community take-back and engagement programs are designed to divert plastic waste away from landfill and increase its recyclability.

Most traditional recyclers generally only accept number one and two plastics, such as water and soda bottles, milk jugs, and detergent bottles. Plastics three through seven are more complex and usually deemed difficult to recycle and not accepted—meaning they more than likely end up in landfills. In contrast, Cyclyx's Bag It & Bring It program accepts all numbered plastics from one to seven—such as straws, takeout containers, dry cleaner bags, bubble wrap, and polystyrene foam—as well as non-numbered plastics—such as chip bags, baby bottles, CDs, and plastic wrap. Since the launch of the first Bag It & Bring It program in December 2022, Cyclyx has collected over 392,000 pounds of plastic waste at three existing 10to90 locations in Houston. This collected plastic waste will be redirected towards recycling pathways.

"The public response from our initial [10to90] All Plastics Collections efforts has been overwhelmingly positive," said the City of Houston's Solid Waste Director, Mark Wilfalk. "Broadening our collection efforts will provide Houstonians with more opportunities to divert these additional plastics from our waste stream."

The plastic waste collected at these locations will be stored while the first-of-its-kind Cyclyx Circularity Center (CCC1) is built and then will be processed through CCC1 once it is operational. Located at the Houston Tradeport with a planned start-up in mid-2025, the CCC1 will combine innovations for plastic sorting, feedstock processing, and custom compounding that will allow the acceptance of a wider range of plastic waste, including those plastics that are currently not being recycled. The plastic waste will then be processed to prepare it for use in a range of new and existing recycling technologies. Cyclyx has recently begun the initiation of predevelopment efforts for its second CCC (CCC2), which involves assessing several different geographies to determine the ideal location. When combined, CCC1 and CCC2 will have the capacity to produce up to 600 million pounds of plastic feedstock per year.

"Cyclyx is at the forefront of managing post-use plastic in new and innovative ways," said Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Cyclyx. "The expansion of our 10to90 Bag It & Bring It program is a testament to our continued commitment to provide communities and residents with an accessible, simplified process to increase participation, and ultimately volumes of plastic waste collected. Residents simply need to take all their plastics and Bag It & Bring It to a 10to90 drop-off location."

To participate in the Bag It & Bring It program, Houston residents are asked to empty and rinse out any liquids, food, and other residue from their used plastic items; place all items in plastic bag(s); close and tie the bag(s) shut; and drop off the bag(s) at one of the designated 10to90 locations.

The new locations for the program are: Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository/Recycling Center; Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository/Recycling Center; Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository/Recycling Center; Southwest Neighborhood Depository/Recycling Center; and Central Street Neighborhood Depository/Recycling Center. These sites are in addition to the three currently operating 10to90 Bag It & Bring It locations: Kingwood Recycling Center; North Main Neighborhood Depository/Recycling Center; and Westpark Consumer Recycling Center.

For more information on the new Bag It & Bring It locations, hours, and bagging guidelines, visit the City of Houston's Solid Waste Management Department website.

