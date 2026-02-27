All About Cookies Announces 2026 Editors' Choice Awards for Data Removal Services

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, All About Cookies announced the winners of its 2026 Editors' Choice Data Removal Awards , recognizing the top services that help consumers reduce their digital footprint, remove personal information from data brokers, and better protect themselves against identity theft.

As personal information continues to circulate across data broker databases, people-search sites, and marketing platforms, consumers are often unaware of how exposed they really are. According to identity theft research from All About Cookies, more than a quarter of identity theft victims don't even know how criminals got their data — highlighting how exposed personal information can circulate online without consumers realizing it.

The 2026 Editors' Choice Data Removal Awards were created to help consumers identify services that don't just make bold claims, but actually deliver measurable results.

"Most people have no idea how widely their personal information is being bought and sold — until it's too late," said Kalleigh Lane, Managing Editor at All About Cookies. "We rigorously tested these services with our own personal data to determine which ones genuinely reduce online exposure and which ones rely on inflated coverage numbers."

To select this year's winners, the All About Cookies editorial team evaluated a dozen leading data removal services using a standardized scoring framework. Rather than relying solely on marketing claims, the team reviewed dashboards, analyzed broker databases, tracked removal timelines, and compared recurring recheck policies to determine which services provide meaningful, ongoing protection.

The resulting awards highlight data removal services that stood out across multiple use cases, from fully automated, hands-off protection to more comprehensive privacy suites that bundle identity monitoring and dark web alerts.

To see the full list of honorees and learn more about the scoring process, visit the 2026 All About Cookies Editors' Choice Data Removal Awards .

2026 Award Winners:

Award Data Removal Service Best Overall Incogni Best All-In-One Privacy Suite Aura Best for Couples DeleteMe Best for DIY Removal Optery Best for Dark Web Monitoring HelloPrivacy Best for Digital Footprint Removal Privacy Bee

About All About Cookies:

All About Cookies is dedicated to helping everyone access the web securely and privately. The expert team at All About Cookies independently tests and reviews privacy-focused products like VPNs, ad blockers, antivirus software, and more. The All About Cookies website also offers educational articles, how-to guides, and original research to educate internet users on essential tech topics that help keep them safe online.

All About Cookies, a Launch Potato brand, is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL. For more information, visit AllAboutCookies.org .

