All About Cookies Announces Its 2026 Editors' Choice Ad Blockers Awards

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, All About Cookies announced the winners of its 2026 Editors' Choice Ad Blockers Awards , recognizing the best ad-blocking tools for protecting user privacy, reducing intrusive advertising, and improving the overall browsing experience.

As online advertising grows more aggressive and data-driven, ad blockers have become an essential privacy tool for millions of consumers. According to original research from All About Cookies, 68% of U.S. adults now use an ad blocker , citing concerns around excessive ads, tracking, and data collection. That widespread adoption highlights a growing need for ad blockers that users can trust.

The 2026 Editors' Choice Ad Blockers Awards were created to help consumers identify solutions that balance effective ad and tracker blocking with transparency, usability, and strong privacy protections.

"For a lot of people, ads aren't just annoying anymore — they're unsettling," said Kalleigh Lane, Managing Editor at All About Cookies. "It's not just how many ads you see, but how much tracking happens behind the scenes to deliver them. People want the ability to browse the internet in peace, without feeling watched. We created the Editors' Choice Ad Blockers Awards to highlight tools that actually give users that sense of control, and we tested every product to make sure it delivers on that promise."

To select this year's winners, the All About Cookies editorial team and privacy experts evaluated 21 widely used ad blockers. Each product was assessed through hands-on testing using a standardized scoring framework designed to objectively measure real-world performance. Testing focused on key criteria including ad and tracker blocking effectiveness across major browsers and devices, transparency around data practices, and ease of use.

The resulting awards highlight ad blockers that stood out across multiple use cases, from simple, set-it-and-forget-it tools for everyday users to more advanced options offering granular control over trackers, scripts, and privacy settings.

To see the full list of honorees and learn more about the scoring process, visit the 2026 All About Cookies Editors' Choice Ad Blocker Awards .

2026 Award Winners:

Award Ad Blocker Best Overall Total Adblock Best Value Surfshark CleanWeb Best for Online Security Aura Ad Block & Anti-Track Best for Data Privacy NordVPN Threat Protection Best for Apple Users 1Blocker Best Open Source uBlock Origin

About All About Cookies:

All About Cookies is dedicated to helping everyone access the web securely and privately. The expert team at All About Cookies independently tests and reviews privacy-focused products like VPNs, ad blockers, antivirus software, and more. The All About Cookies website also offers educational articles, how-to guides, and original research to educate internet users on essential tech topics that help keep them safe online.

All About Cookies, a Launch Potato brand, is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL. For more information, visit AllAboutCookies.org .

