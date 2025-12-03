How 5&5 Helps Restaurants Strengthen Digital Operations: Featured on All Access with Andy Garcia

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant brands today rely on dozens of digital platforms, and keeping those systems aligned is critical to delivering consistent guest experiences. A forthcoming feature on "All Access with Andy Garcia" will spotlight 5&5, the team that helps food service brands manage and optimize these platforms so internal teams can focus on growth initiatives.

This collaboration between "All Access with Andy Garcia" and 5&5 is recently filmed at the All Access studio in Boca Raton, Florida on December 1st, 2025. The forthcoming segment will introduce viewers to the operational importance of aligning systems such as point of sale, online ordering, loyalty, and menu management. It will show how inconsistencies across digital platforms can lead to delays, incorrect orders, and friction for operators, and even greater frustration for guests. The program will also explore the founding vision behind 5&5, which is to serve as an extension of restaurant teams by keeping digital systems organized, connected, and running smoothly.

"As technology keeps pushing forward, our mission stays the same: creating a business that puts people first. Being featured on All Access with Andy Garcia is an honor. It validates the work we've poured in and highlights just how far this company has come in such a short amount of time." - Seth Burtis, Vice President - System Solutions

The segment narrative will focus on how the restaurant industry now depends on digital systems and why keeping them aligned is essential for smooth ordering experiences. It will spotlight how 5&5 helps brands manage this complexity by keeping menus, pricing, and digital experiences accurate across every ordering channel. When systems fall out of sync, the result is guest frustration, store level confusion, and lost revenue. The program will spotlight how the 5&5 Team manages the ripple effect of updates so brands can launch new items, adjust pricing, and introduce digital features with confidence.

About "All Access with Andy Garcia":

"All Access with Andy Garcia" is a Public Television program dedicated to showcasing the stories behind innovative companies and their contributions to various sectors. The program provides insightful and engaging content designed to inform and inspire a wide audience. Learn more at: www.allaccessptv.com.

About 5&5:

5&5 is the restaurant industry's premier IT and digital platform management partner, specializing in SaaS implementations, POS and omni-channel ordering, loyalty programs, and digital managed services. From platform rollouts and onboarding to POS configurations and franchisee operations, we integrate and optimize the technologies that power restaurant growth, acting as an extension of your team. To date, 5&5 has supported over 200 brands, including CKE, Dutch Bros Coffee, Bojangles, and Raising Cane's. Learn more at: 5and5.com.

