LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "All Access with Andy Garcia" is partnering with Evans Wealth Strategies for a new segment that offers a clarifying perspective on personal finance. This feature is designed to inform Public Television viewers about the critical distinction between complex financial systems and the straightforward, collaborative role an individual should play in planning their financial future.

A compelling segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia" is set to illuminate the approach of Evans Wealth Strategies, a Pennsylvania-based firm. Scheduled for filming later this year, the feature will address a pivotal misconception: the idea that every individual should be an expert in financial planning and investing. Instead, the segment will reinforce the principle that an individual's primary responsibility is to find a qualified financial professional—one who adheres to a high ethical and educational standard—and commit to full transparency and adherence to the resulting plan. The program will highlight the firm's philosophy that financial planning should be a warm and engaging process, a sharp contrast to traditionally intimidating financial environments. This feature originates from the firm's office located in Emmaus, PA.

"At Evans Wealth Strategies, we believe great financial planning goes beyond charts and numbers—it's about people. Our approach combines strong strategies with a relaxed, empathetic environment where clients can ask questions, learn, and feel confident. We're honored to partner with All Access with Andy Garcia to share how emotional understanding, ethical standards, and genuine connection can transform the client experience." – Mary Clements Evans

The segment will provide context for the current landscape of retirement planning, which shifted significantly when pensions diminished, creating a necessity for individual workers to navigate increasingly complex financial decisions. It will inform the audience about the crucial need to assess a professional's credentials, noting that titles such as "Financial Advisor" are currently unregulated. Evans Wealth Strategies' commitment to having all advisors salaried and pursuing the CFP® certification will be presented as an example of a practice that prioritizes client welfare.

The piece will feature Mary Clements Evans in a detailed interview that will help bring visibility to the sector and the importance of wealth management strategies. Evans' book, Emotionally Invested , details many of the pitfalls and opportunities that are presented when consumers approach the possibility of long-term financial security.

Furthermore, the segment will touch upon the growing importance of behavioral finance, exemplified by the firm having ABFP® designees on staff. This specialized training acknowledges that financial decisions are driven by emotion and psychology, making it essential to understand a client's "money personality" (such as FOMO—Fear of Missing Out—or FORO—Fear of Running Out) to perfect a viable long-term plan. Viewers will learn that their role is not to master financial complexities, but to be open and honest with their planner about their goals and fears. This educational content is aimed at a wide audience of professionals, particularly those focused on retirement confidence, providing them with essential knowledge on establishing a high-trust, effective financial partnership.

